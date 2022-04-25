ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

“Red Flags and Smoke” Regarding DMV Official’s Ties to Massage Parlor - But No “Fire,” Says Neronha

By GoLocalProv News Team
GoLocalProv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha on Monday announced the findings of his office's investigation into how one of Rhode Island's most powerful couples owned buildings tied to the ownership that housed an illegal massage parlor. As GoLocal reported in June of 2021, Lynne Urbani Craddock, a long-time top...

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Lily Peters: Police arrest juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old in connection to her murder

A juvenile known to slain 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a relative of Lily’s.The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy