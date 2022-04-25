“Red Flags and Smoke” Regarding DMV Official’s Ties to Massage Parlor - But No “Fire,” Says Neronha

A juvenile known to slain 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a relative of Lily’s.The...

3 HOURS AGO