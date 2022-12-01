ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
money.com

You Probably Have Less Than a Month to Spend the Money in Your FSA

In case you’ve been ignoring those reminders from your HR department (or worse: you didn't get any reminders at all), you really need to check in on your flexible spending account if you have one. FSAs, as they’re commonly called, are employer-sponsored accounts that allow you to set aside...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: First of double monthly December checks totaling $1,755 to arrive in two days

Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their first of two December payments in two days. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on Dec. 30, equaling a total of $1,755 for the month, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 for the month of December, with that amount increasing to $1,371 in 2023.
CBS News

Is term life insurance worth it?

Buying life insurance is a good way to protect your loved ones when you pass away, providing much-needed cash to cover funeral expenses, outstanding bills and other costs they might face in the aftermath. But not all life insurance policies are the same. In some cases, you may want whole...
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?

The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
Money

How to Borrow Against Life Insurance

Permanent life insurance policies, such as whole life insurance, build up cash value from which you can make withdrawals. You can also use your accrued cash value as collateral to borrow from the policy. Read on to learn more about borrowing money from your life insurance policy. Table of contents.
The Herald News

Saving accounts

- An estimated 28% of Americans are tapping their savings for basic spending - Of this group, 87% are "moderately" or "very stressed" by increased prices While many Americans were able to grow their savings during the pandemic in the absence of travel and leisure activities and regular daily expenditures, that growth is idling and, for some, reversing. People are saving less and dipping into their existing savings more, particularly over the last several months, according to the Ipsos-Forbes Advisor U.S. Consumer Confidence Tracker. The median savings for people under 35, excluding retirement savings, is $3,240; for those 55-64, it is $6,400. But most Americans have savings lower than this, and many have none at all. A Bankrate survey conducted in January 2022 found that 56% of Americans could not cover a $1,000 surprise expense using their savings.
Community Policy