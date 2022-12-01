- An estimated 28% of Americans are tapping their savings for basic spending - Of this group, 87% are "moderately" or "very stressed" by increased prices While many Americans were able to grow their savings during the pandemic in the absence of travel and leisure activities and regular daily expenditures, that growth is idling and, for some, reversing. People are saving less and dipping into their existing savings more, particularly over the last several months, according to the Ipsos-Forbes Advisor U.S. Consumer Confidence Tracker. The median savings for people under 35, excluding retirement savings, is $3,240; for those 55-64, it is $6,400. But most Americans have savings lower than this, and many have none at all. A Bankrate survey conducted in January 2022 found that 56% of Americans could not cover a $1,000 surprise expense using their savings.

9 DAYS AGO