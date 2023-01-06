Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Cattle markets in 2023 and cattle on feed update
The optimism surrounding cattle markets at the start of this year is the highest since 2014-2015. Cattle supplies tightened in 2022 while beef demand remained relatively steady. We are entering 2023 with the expectation of a smaller calf crop that is more similar in size to 2014 than to recent years.
USDA approves vaccine for honeybees, biotech company says
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a conditional license for a vaccine that protects honeybees against American Foulbrood disease, Dalan Animal Health, the biotech company behind the drug, announced Wednesday.The disease, which is caused by Paenibacillus larvae, infects the bee's larvae. Traditionally, when bees get sick with American Foulbrood disease, their hives, as well as any equipment in contact with the infected hives, must be incinerated, the statement said. This in turn, reduces the honeybee population, and in turn, affects the world's food supply. This new vaccine is the first of its kind to prevent this from happening, the biotech company said.The...
John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws
State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
BBC
Jersey farmers ask government for more financial aid
Farmers are asking the government to help the industry recover from a "tough" summer. Farmer Phil Le Maistre said the dry summer of 2022 and the war in Ukraine had affected farmer's produce and running costs. Deputy Kirsten Moore said he would continue to support farmers through the government's ongoing...
Egg Prices Increase; Local Farm Impacted By Nationwide Shortage
The price of eggs is skyrocketing. A dozen eggs is going to cost over $5 at the store because of a nationwide shortage. Green Acres 918 is a poultry farm in Broken Arrow that started during the pandemic. "We were nervous about the rise in food costs,” said Brandon Green,...
Inflation is Higher Than Reported: Beef Prices to Rise 15% as Cattle Population Falls
According to the USDA's mid-year cattle report, there has been a 2% decrease in overall cattle inventory. This includes a 2% decrease in beef cattle at 30.4 million and a 1% decrease in milk cows at 9.45 million.
beefmagazine.com
Add more steers to your beef operation
The use of beef semen on dairy cows is a recent change in the dairy industry to increase revenue and likely profitability for dairy operations. Traditional dairy steer calves had relatively less value, but by employing sex-sorted beef semen on dairy cows that are not candidates to produce replacement dairy heifers, the outcome is a steer calf with additional value when fed and turned into beef.
John Deere allows US farmers right to repair their equipment
(WTVO) — Farming equipment manufacturer John Deere has agreed to allow farmers to fix their machines themselves. In the past, John Deere customers were only allowed to use authorized repair centers, resulting in higher expenses than self-repair. As reported by the BBC, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and Deere & Co. signed an agreement […]
Jalopnik
John Deere Eases up on Right to Repair Laws — Unless Right to Repair Laws Are Passed
The fight over right to repair has been heating up over the last few years. Owners of everything mechanical, mainly things like vehicles and farming equipment, want to be able to freely repair the machines they purchased. But manufactures want to be the only ones to provide those repairs. From the state to the federal level, right to repair laws are being looked at or passed. And as The Wall Street Journal reports, it seems a win has been scored: John Deere agreed to ease up over farmers repairing their equipment. But it’s a win with a tractor-sized loophole.
modernfarmer.com
Grain Farming Goes Indoors
Vertical farms have had successes producing fresh greens and herbs, tomatoes and strawberries—all necessary and delicious crops but not the most calorie-dense. That honor falls to cereals and grains, which generally take up more space and spread out over amber-tinted fields. But those amber waves of grain could soon take up residence indoors, with the first successfully grown indoor wheat.
beefmagazine.com
A new year for cattle and beef markets
The cattle and beef market momentum at the end of 2022 has carried over into the first week of the new year. The new year looks to contrast with last year with noticeably tighter cattle numbers, especially at the feedlot level, driven by previous herd liquidation and sharply lower feeder cattle supplies.
beefmagazine.com
Beef and dairy industries must cooperate for success
I’ve been in the dairy business all my life. My parents, Pat and Peggy, launched Sustaire Dairy here in Winnsboro, Texas back in 1966, and while I was growing up, they expected me to pitch in wherever and whenever I could. In 1990, I bought 17 heifers of my own to add to our 100-head operation. Today, my son Garrett and daughter Jordan represent the third generation of Sustaire Dairy.
DC News Now
Some shelves at DC Walmart still empty after restock promises
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many shelves remained empty at the H Street Walmart on Tuesday, even after managers had said on the previous day that they would be restocked. That left shoppers scrambling to find whatever is left from coolers, meat, poultry, dairy, and produce sections. “Bananas, my favorite ice cream,” said Deborah Anderson […]
beefmagazine.com
USDA proposes revisions to red meat instrument grading procedures
The USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service is seeking comments on its procedures related to the use of instrument technology in the official meat grading program. The proposed changes outline several key enhancements to ensure USDA grading is delivered with the highest levels of consistency and accuracy. AMS is proposing more clarity...
dallasexpress.com
Honeybee Vaccine Could Boost Agriculture
The United States Department of Agriculture has given the green light to a vaccine for honeybees that may prevent a highly infectious disease known as American foulbrood (AFB). The vaccine, developed by Dalan Animal Health, “exposes the queen bees to inactive (i.e., ‘dead’) bacteria” by feeding worker bees who then...
CNN
