ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just four days to millions of seniors

There are only four days left before millions of people whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681. The first round of checks, worth as much as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will also see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?

The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
Blogging Big Blue

SSDI Payments: Social Security Cash Assistance Is Also Available for Those with Disability; Here’s How To Apply!

The Social Security System also provides Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments, which are financial aid for people with disabilities. If an applicant has worked long enough and has a medical condition that prevents them from working for at least a year or 12 months, Social Security will pay disability benefits to them and certain members of their household.
CNET

SSDI Payment for November: When Will You Get Your Money?

The next Social Security Disability Insurance payment is scheduled to go out this week, making it a total of three November payments that have been disbursed. Whether you've received your money or not depends on a couple of factors: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you'll be getting a payment, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
The US Sun

Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them

MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
IDAHO STATE
Business Times

Social Security Payments: Millions of Americans To Receive $1,681 Within Eight Days; An 8.7% Raise Coming In 2023

For people whose birthdays come between the first and tenth of each month, millions will receive Social Security direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just eight days. The first batch of checks will be delivered on November 9 and, according to the Social Security Administration, they might total up to $4,194. Beginning in January of next year, retirees will get a rise of $146 to $1,827 per month.
Washington Examiner

Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in 21 days

Those receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits are set to receive their $841 monthly payments in 21 days. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,261 on Dec. 1. Essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, will receive payments of $421 at the beginning of next month.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy