Georgia State

Jay Markwalter of the GACVB Provides Update on the Tourism Rebound Across the State

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Director of the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus Jay...

newnanceo.com

BoardingArea

Where the Most Trusted Businesses of 12 Industries Are Located in the United States — Including Travel Agencies

When patronizing a company by conducting commerce, a certain amount of trust must be involved — otherwise, customers would be too wary t spend their money. For example, finding articles about frequent travel loyalty programs which have been accused of conducting business in ways which may be considered less than fully ethical is not all that difficult to do…
State
Local
Georgia Government
BUCKSCO.Today

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29. The events runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be presentations about cyber security and digital forensics provided by industry experts. Participants will learn about current threats, how to defend themselves, and how digital forensics can be used in investigations.
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Acquisition Advances Indian Social Commerce

Click here to read the full article. The move gives Amazon a new platform in India, where it has been successful but heavily scrutinized by government and competitors alike. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDeal Digest: What's Happening With Ted Baker, Missguided and Kohl'sHow Kohl's Could End Up With Closer Ties to JCPAmazon's Logistics Fund, Prime Expansion Latest Efforts to Edge RivalsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
TechCrunch

Ghanaian agtech Farmerline to use new funding to strengthen its infrastructure, help farmers create wealth

Noting critical gaps in the region’s agri-food space, Ghanaian agritech Farmerline has stepped in to deliver technologies that are envisaged to increase farmers’ access to high-quality production inputs and education on the best farming practices, including on how to better deal with the effects of climate change. Its solutions are also designed to support quick access to markets by farmers for better incomes and a reduction of post-harvest loss and waste.
