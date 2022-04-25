ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Right Place, Right Time: Sankofa Clinic Series Relaunches

usalaxmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article appears in the Mid-Atlantic edition of USA Lacrosse Magazine. Join USA Lacrosse today to start your subscription. A certain magic happens when a child grasps his or her first lacrosse stick — a power seldom felt in any other sport. With a stick comes a lifetime connection to a...

www.usalaxmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Sports
City
Community, VA
City
Newport News, VA
State
Maryland State
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WTKR

Captains softball embraces pride, handles pressure of No. 1 ranking

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport has seen exceptional success with several of its athletic programs this academic year. The Captains' women's soccer team won a national championship, the women's basketball squad climbed to the number one ranking in the country and the softball team is the latest to add itself to the list.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chazz Woodson
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware soldier killed at Washington state training center

Army officials say a soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 20-year-old Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, of Dover, Delaware, died Friday in what was described as a single-vehicle incident. A news release...
DOVER, DE
Virginia Mercury

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and […] The post One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Dave Robinson passes away but forever friends always in play

Friends are forever - A close friend, Dr. Dave Robinson, who moved inside the concentric circles of coaches and church people and educators from Caesar Rodney and Cape Henlopen, passed away at home Sunday night surrounded by his family. Back in 2004, Dave and I were standing behind the batting cage watching Cape softball play Caravel for the state championship. It was Memorial Day weekend, and Cape head coach Bill Cordrey, a Vietnam veteran, was wearing a flag pin on his Cape coaching shirt. Dave said to me, “I want you to know I’m nominating you for the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame. I’m doing it because of what you do for kids. It’s always kids first with you, and I respect that.” I said to Dave, “Please, say no more. I was inducted five minutes ago. The moment a friend like you said, ‘I’m nominating you for the hall of fame,’ I was in. I've already left the banquet. Now let's get back to the ball game.” Cape lost that game 1-0, and I wanted so badly for the Silver Fox Bill Cordrey to win a state championship, but sports are the penultimate smackdown arena.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#National Lacrosse League#Hampton University#Usa Lacrosse Magazine#The Sankofa Clinic Series
WDEL 1150AM

Saturday shooting in Wilmington hospitalizes woman

An 18-year-old woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident in Wilmington Saturday afternoon. Officers found the woman in the 800 block of of East 26th Street around 1:20 p.m., city police said. She was in stable condition when she was taken to the hospital. No other information...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBAL Radio

Johns Hopkins doctor reacts to the current state of COVID-19

Doctors at Johns Hopkins provided an update on Friday on the state of COVID-19. Dr. Brian Garibaldi at Hopkins is reacting to the judge's order throwing out the public transportation mask mandate and says it's clear most people are taking more risks than they should these days. Watch the briefing...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WHSV

JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and sophomore Lauren Bernett. The following message was sent out to the JMU community and posted on social media Tuesday morning:. “Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Collins Sets Discus School Record at Hopkins/Loyola Invitational

BALTIMORE, Md. – Sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) established a new school record in the discus as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team finished 22nd at the Johns Hopkins University/Loyola University Maryland Invitational on Saturday. The Seahawks posted five personal records (PR) and one school record on the day. […] The post Collins Sets Discus School Record at Hopkins/Loyola Invitational appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | A beautiful place for a gym in Brandywine Park

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki joined with the Friends of Wilmington Parks to cut the ribbon on a new fitness trail at Brandywine Park on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. "I think it's great," said Purzycki, who admitted he might not be able to do some of the exercises anymore. "It animates the space. It's a tranquil area."

Comments / 0

Community Policy