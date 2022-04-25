ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Consistency

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE – Six years. That's how much time has passed since Austin Williams verbally committed to play football at Mississippi State. To put that into perspective, when Williams begins his final season with the Bulldogs in the fall, there'll be many kids who'll be entering the first grade around the same...

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
101.9 KING FM

‘My mindset is to just keep my motor going’

LARAMIE -- Unathletic. A little trashy. Not the best. Those are just a few assessments that went through Jordan Bertagnole's mind in film study the Sunday after his first college football game. The previous night in Reno -- with no fans inside Mackay Stadium -- the 6-foot-4, 283-pound defensive tackle...
LARAMIE, WY
WCIA

Brody Wisecarver enters transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football’s top rated recruit in the Class of 2021, offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver announced on Tuesday night he is in the transfer portal. The St. Louis native was ranked as a high three-star recruit, No. 489 in the country according to the 247Sports composite. Wisecarver did not play in a game […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Dalila Eshe named head coach

Dalila Eshe will take over as the head coach of the Yale women’s basketball team, the Athletic Department announced Monday. Eshe will replace outgoing head coach Allison Guth, who left Yale to accept a position as the head coach at Loyola University Chicago. Eshe, who previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting director at Princeton, has no head coaching experience at the collegiate level, but has an impressive track record of success both as a player and a coach. She was a first-team All-SEC selection in her senior season at Florida in 2006 and played professionally for the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream in the WNBA for two years. Eshe, who was selected 25th in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, also played overseas for nine years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Cardinals make decision on Kyler Murray

It has been an interesting offseason, to say the least, for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray first scrubbed his social media accounts of all things Cardinals, then released a statement voicing his frustrations with the organization being reluctant to commit to him long-term. He recently commented that Arizona is...
GLENDALE, AZ
Daily Mail

'Top' high school basketball recruit Naasir Cunningham, 17, becomes the latest prospect to pick Overtime Elite pro league over NCAA - but he refuses salary to maintain college eligibility

Naasir Cunningham, considered the top boys basketball recruit in the country, has signed with fledgling pro league, Overtime Elite, as he continues training for a future in the NBA. Cunningham (Class of 2024) plans to forgo a salary at the academy, which has investors including Kevin Durant, Trae Young and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jay Wright Reveals If He’d Consider Coaching In The NBA

Jay Wright is leaving the door to coaching in the NBA wide open. The former college basketball head coach made a stunning announcement earlier this month that he’s walking away from his role at Villanova. However, he’s not ruling out an eventual return to coaching — in the NBA.
NBA
