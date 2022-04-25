ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk Arts to Unveil New Public Artwork in Bay Oaks Park

A resilient piece reminiscent of the area it represents and the time in which it was created

NORFOLK, VA – A sculpture commissioned by the Norfolk Public Art Program will be unveiled on Saturday, May 7, at 10:00 a.m. Join artists, Jonathan Russell and Saori Ide Russell of Ride Art Studio, and special guest, Councilman Tommy Smigiel, in Bay Oaks Park located at 2413 E. Ocean View Blvd.

Standing at 23 feet tall, Dialogue is a free-standing, stainless-steel sculpture. Its unpredictable kinetic movements reflect the idea that there is unity in diversity. Like the Ocean View neighborhood, it represents a resilient and supportive community coming together. It was created by Jonathan Russell and Saori Ide of Ride Art Studio from Berkeley, California.

The wind derived motion of the circles and copper elements is like watching dancers moving and responding to each other and invites viewers to join in a silent dialogue of discovery and enjoyment. The circles also symbolize unity, harmony, and balance. Organic forms within these circles emphasize the delicate balance between us and nature. The base of the sculpture is designed to mimic the feel of the old Ocean View rollercoaster. At night, color changing LED lights will glow from within the base of the sculpture for an evening enjoyment.

The artwork celebrates their resiliency and community grass roots efforts. The artist team was selected, contracted, and created the artwork entirely during the pandemic. This artwork was realized despite the many challenges of travel bans, rising cost of steel, material shortages, supply-chain problems, rising gas prices and lack of truckers to get the piece to Norfolk. Everything about this piece in this park is about resilience and perseverance. Jonathan and Saori say, “We so appreciate the committees’ hard work and patience through these crazy times helping us bring this sculpture to completion. We look forward to the unveiling of Dialogue as we feel it truly honors the efforts of the neighborhood association as they came together and persevered to save this beautiful park!”.

