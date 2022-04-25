ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Charming brick ranch home

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust Listed! A charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom brick ranch home with fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, laminated floors, granite countertops, a large 2-car garage with attic access, large backyard with trees, and plenty of off-street parking. There is not a home owners association here so there are no rental restrictions. If you...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Under Contract! End-Unit Villa, Bishop’s Landing

Welcome to Bishops Landing-Resort Style Living! This Coastal Inspired End Unit Villa offers one level living at its best with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room, great room, granite countertops, tile floors, rear patio with electric retractable awning , 2 car garage with 2 additional driveway parking spaces, & first floor laundry. This bright “end-unit” Villa is only 1 of 10 in the community, and rarely offered for sale. The community amenities include a magnificent 10,000. square foot clubhouse with yoga room, world class fitness center, activity coordinator, multiple community pools to include an Olympic-size swimming & kiddie pool, cabana with outdoor fireplace, beach shuttle to Bethany Beach, 2 dog parks, walking & jogging trails, stocked ponds for catch and release fishing, cooking and barbeque areas, & tennis/pickleball courts. HOA Fee covers the amenities, grass cutting, irrigation(water & maintenance), & garbage. The picture-perfect, year-round lifestyle or seasonal retreat can be yours if you act quickly.
MILLVILLE, DE
NBC News

Home that sold for $805K comes with stranger living in basement

A home in Fairfax, Virginia, sold this month above the asking price even though it comes with an unusual feature ... a stranger living in the basement. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house sold for $805,000 to an unnamed buyer on April 15, public records show. Listing agent Zinta K. Rodgers-Rickert, of RE/MAX Gateway, said the home received five cash offers and closed less than a week after it was listed.
FAIRFAX, VA
Cape Gazette

Lewes woman vying for fitness magazine cover

A Lewes mom of two boys is competing for the opportunity to grace the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers Magazine, and she’s asking for the community’s help. Holly Walker is pursuing a career in personal training. She works out in a home gym while incorporating training from OutTrain Fitness & Performance in Harbeson.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Outdoor dining at its best

One of the (very) thin silver linings around the dark cloud that our restaurants have endured for more than two years is the increase in outdoor dining venues. Indeed, my conservative estimate is that there are at least 130 spots in the Cape Region where you can dine out – outside.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Four Winds Farm planned near Milton

Another subdivision is on the drawing board in the Milton area. At its April 14 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Four Winds Farm, a proposed 336-single-family lot cluster subdivision on a 169-acre parcel along Shingle Point Road about one mile south of Harbeson Road and Milton town limits.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market to open for season May 3

The Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, and continue each week through October in Grove Park, Rehoboth Beach. The first 100 customers on opening day will receive a free reusable produce bag. During market hours, parking is free in the parking...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
architecturaldigest.com

6 Ways to Ready Your Home for a Renovation

Preparing for a home renovation is an undertaking—no matter how big. But there’s an aspect to the before-and-after process that can feel particularly uncharted, simply because pre-reno prep goes by the wayside. And we’re not just talking about all the clean up. Decision fatigue is hard enough...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
KXAN

Which dog house is best for patios?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your dog might occasionally be allowed in the house, but when it gets time to tuck in for the night or a gentle afternoon nap, your dog needs its own space. Most people might think that any dog house is the same as the next, but there are several kinds — all with different comfort levels and amenities. It’s important to consider a few different things before you choose a dog house for your patio to ensure it’s the best option for your dog.
PETS
Cape Gazette

Dinner with a View

Photographers should submit work to photos@capegazette.com for consideration in the Community Photography Showcase online feature. Please include your name, phone number and where the photo was made. Photos will be posted to www.capegazette.com/column/community-photo-showcase.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Cape Gazette

Homeowners Ramp Up Eco-Friendly Improvements

While green home improvement projects are certainly a boon to the environment, they are also helping homeowners save money and add to the value of their homes. According to a recent study from Angi (formerly Angie’s List), 92% of respondents are investing in the environment through home projects and lifestyle changes. The top reasons are: it's important to the homeowner; to save money in the long run; and to improve the home's resale value. While 68% of homeowners spent up to $5,000 on eco-friendly home improvements this past year, an additional 24% spent more than that, with 14% spending over $10,000.
ENVIRONMENT
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | A beautiful place for a gym in Brandywine Park

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki joined with the Friends of Wilmington Parks to cut the ribbon on a new fitness trail at Brandywine Park on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. "I think it's great," said Purzycki, who admitted he might not be able to do some of the exercises anymore. "It animates the space. It's a tranquil area."
Stamford Advocate

La Baguette, a French bakery in Delaware, continues to rise

DOVER, Del. (AP) — For the past five years, a local couple have been taking their customers on a culinary tour of France from right here in Dover, and they plan to continue for many years to come. Anita Wheeler-Bezy and her husband, chef Ludovic “Ludo” Bezy, are celebrating...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Gumbo Crawl contest set April 30

Downtown Rehoboth restaurants are cookin' up something good for the Gumbo Crawl, hosted by Rehoboth Beach Main Street and the Purple Parrot Grill from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 30. Participants can purchase a $20 voting ballot and visit the 16 participating restaurants to taste the different gumbo recipes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Affordable net-zero housing unveiled in Easton

EASTON, Md- 9 new units of affordable net-zero carbon emission housing were unveiled Saturday afternoon in Cambridge, with each unit costing roughly 1,100 dollars a month in rent per household. The houses take advantage of insulation, special windows, and efficient design to help passively heat and cool the homes in...
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Work begins at Cypress Grove development

Site work has begun for a 240-unit housing development on a 26-acre parcel at Route 16 and Country Road in Milton to be known as Cypress Grove. Work began on the rear part of the property, which runs adjacent to Bay Road, one of the two access points to the parcel. The development is planned to have 144 multifamily homes and 96 townhouse units in 14 apartment-style buildings with 12 to 24 units in each building, along with five acres of commercial property fronting Route 16.
MILTON, DE

