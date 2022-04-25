ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Six killed, including firefighter and three kids, in residential fires in two cities

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- Deadly fires broke out in Philadelphia and New York City on Sunday taking the lives of six people in total. The first blaze was in Philadelphia, on both floors of a two-story row house. It was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday, and crews were at the scene in...

insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two kids, two adults hospitalized after flames tear through Mattapan home

MATTAPAN, Mass. — Investigators are searching for the cause of a blaze that ripped through a multi-family home in Mattapan and sent two kids and two adults to the hospital. The four, who taken away from the scene in ambulances, were treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials said a total of 17 people, including 10 children, are now without a home after the destructive fire on Deering Road.
The Independent

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal, NYC mother of two stabbed and stuffed in a duffle bag

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. On Thursday, handyman David Bonola, 44, was arrested and charged with Ms Gaal’s murder.Police say they had been in an “on and off” relationship for two years.Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the...
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Burlington County (DEVELOPING)

A shooting occurred overnight in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. At 1:05 a.m., Monday, April 25, police responded to the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Riverside to investigate a person shot, initial reports said. Police found an injured man suffering a gunshot wound in his shoulder,...
BBC

A dangling baby's breath-taking escape from a fire

A police officer climbed the outside of an apartment block to rescue a one-year-old baby dangled over a balcony by her desperate mother during a fire in Florida. Deputy William Puzynski then lowered the girl to officers waiting on the ground. Firefighters rescued the mother by ladder. The condition of...
Daily Voice

$150,000 In Hidden Drug Cash Seized From Philly Driver Busted Near GWB, Authorities Say

A construction worker from Philadelphia had $15,000 in suspected drug money stashed in a secret compartment of his vehicle when he was stopped in Fort Lee, authorities said. Narcotic Task Force members who zeroed in on Anderson German-Javier, 27, as part of an investigation also found small amounts of heroin and fentanyl in the electronically-operated “trap,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
