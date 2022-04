The Edwardsville girls track and field team sent three runners to the Distance Night in Palatine event on Saturday. Olivia Coll, Emily Nuttall and Riley Knoyle represented the Tigers in the annual meet that features the top long-distance runners in the state and throughout the Midwest. Competing in the fourth of five sections on the 1,600-meter run, Nuttall finished in 10 th in 5:12.41 and Knoyle finished in 16 th in 5:36.61. It was a PR for Nuttall, whose previous best was 5:15.82 at the O'Fallon Invitational on April 15. She is one of three Tigers...

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO