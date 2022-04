Iowa softball fell to Iowa State on Tuesday, 5-4, despite a late rally in the top of the seventh inning. Pitcher Breanna Vasquez got the start in the circle for the Hawkeyes, giving up five hits and four runs in 2.1 innings. Vasquez was relieved by sophomore pitcher Denali Loecker, who allowed just two hits and one run while striking out two Cyclone batters. Vasquez took the loss, moving her record to 6-12.

AMES, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO