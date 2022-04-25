ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

FLAG ‘Thinks Forward’ at Annual Meeting in Minnesota

labelandnarrowweb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA record turnout of members and vendor partners arrived at the 10th in-person FLAG (Flexo Label Advantage Group) Annual Members Meeting in Bloomington, MN, USA. From April 19-21, 2022, nearly 110 attendees from 67 different companies sat in on educational sessions, networked and partook in the site tour at nearby Lofton...

www.labelandnarrowweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Bloomington, MN
Government
City
Bloomington, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
Southern Minnesota News

Walz calls for deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for compromise in negotiations to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay frontline worker bonuses during his fourth State of the State address. The address later Sunday comes with four weeks left in the session...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Us Bank#Lofton Label
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 25

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,158 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,493. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 21. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota candidate attends endorsement convention while in labor

Two Minnesota politicians from opposite sides of the aisle shed light over the weekend on the challenges moms still face at the Capitol and on the campaign trail. Why it matters: Political systems and traditions that fail to support working mothers (and fathers) remain a barrier to getting more women to run for — and keep serving in — elected office.What happened: On Saturday, former DFL state Rep. Erin Maye Quade addressed supporters through contractions after going into labor hours before the in-person endorsing convention for a suburban Senate seat. Maye Quade withdrew after trailing rival Justin Emmerich in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Estimates 60% Of Residents Have Had COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 2,563 new cases and one more death due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,494 Minnesotans have died from the virus. Meanwhile, the state released new estimates indicating that health officials believe that about 60% of the state’s residents — or roughly 3.3 million people — have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That figure would be slightly higher than the national average of an estimated 57.7%. In comparison, the latest official figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,447,575, which includes...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AM 1390 KRFO

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
Mix 97-3

How Many Lakes Are Actually in Minnesota?

If there's one thing Minnesota is known for, it's the staggering number of lakes found within its borders. It's known as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes" but that's not entirely accurate. In fact, there are more lakes than that in Minnesota. How Many Lakes Are There In Minnesota?. According...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy