Velda Marie “Hilta” Gorby, 87, of Foyil, OK and formerly of Nowata, OK, passed away Saturday night, April 23, 2022, at Porta Caeli House of Tulsa. Hilta was born in rural Chatauqua County, Kansas, on August 27, 1934, to Clarence F. Finney and Martha M. (Hann) Finney. She graduated from Caney...