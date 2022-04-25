ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

SUNNY’S MORNING BRAINTEASER 04/25/22

By Ty Hunter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a survey, 40% of people have lied to a...

My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

10 Cold Cases in Illinois That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Are you obsessed with watching true crime shows, documentaries, and all things related to it?. Do you ever fall down a rabbit hole of reading about unsolved murder cases?. For some reason, I thought it would be fun to do some Googling about unsolved crimes in Illinois today. I came across a list of current unsolved cases from the Illinois State Police, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't overcome with sadness after reading some of them. The cases that got to me the most are the ones listed as "unidentified male" or "unidentified female". It's heartbreaking to me that someone, somewhere knows who these people were, and might be still wondering what happened to them.
WTWO/WAWV

What’s the most charming small town in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes it’s nice to unplug from the busy city life and enjoy the simple things that come with small town living. There’s countless small towns scattered across the United States offering everything from the seaside charm of Camden, Maine to the Old West history of Silver City, New Mexico. Digital travel magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Hogue Road closed for about sixty days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In improving some water lines, a road had to close. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced that Hogue Road is closed to through traffic between Boehne Camp Road and Red Bank Road. EWSU says the closure is related to a water line improvement project. For more information, or to get […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Why Does It Seem Like There Are a Billion Wasps in Kentucky This Spring?

My dog Ellie is obsessed with wood bees. Luckily for her, our back deck is completely surrounded by carpenter bees this year. Every time I take the dogs outside, Ellie runs around on the porch and tries to jump up and eat the bees. Of course, they taunt her. They hover over her head and just wait until she's ready to jump, then they fly off. It's a never-ending game of cat and mouse (or dog and bee).
OWENSBORO, KY
WHAS 11

2 Indiana kids killed by falling tree during camping trip

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Family members have identified the two Indianapolis children killed during a weekend camping trip in Owen County. Nine-year-old Alexander “Xander” and 8-year-old Ziva Clark died on Saturday, April 23. The Owen County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Love Yard Sales? There’s a Town Wide Yard Sale in this Small Town in Indiana

It is yard sale season in the Tri-State and we are absolutely pumped to see them popping up all over the place. There's a town-wide yard sale in this Indiana small town. If you love yard sales this is going to get you so excited. The town of Grandview, Indiana is hosting their annual Spring Town Wide Yard Sale and they would love for ou to come and buy all their stuff. You never really know what you'll find but they promise you're gonna leave with something you can't live without.
GRANDVIEW, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Boasts Having One of the Top Three High Schools in America

As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN

