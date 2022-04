Incident.io is building a data stack to grow into a much larger company. Modern data stacks are becoming increasingly boring - great news if you're starting from scratch. Modern companies produce a huge amount of data across an increasing number of tools. Having grown to ten people, several without engineering backgrounds but with strong data needs, we decided 2022 was going to be that time. Two weeks of experimentation and a couple of company workshops later, we're super happy with what we've built. If you're a company with similar needs and care about data access for all, follow this guide and we guarantee you'll get a great result.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO