ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

6 killed, including firefighter and 3 kids, in residential fires in Philadelphia and New York City

kvnutalk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m tired,” the Philadelphia fire commissioner said. “It’s too much.”. Deadly fires broke out in Philadelphia and New York City on Sunday taking the lives of six people in total. The first blaze was in Philadelphia, on both floors of a two-story row house. It...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Firefighter and civilian dead, others injured in Brooklyn blaze

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A firefighter and a civilian died, and eight other firefighters were injured battling a three-alarm fire that broke out in a building in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, according to officials. The injured firefighters were not expected to die, Mayor Eric Adams said. One person was unaccounted for in the aftermath of the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, NY
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Fdny
The Associated Press

Two killed when medical helicopter crashes in New York

ELBA, N.Y. (AP) — A medical helicopter pilot and flight instructor were killed in a crash Tuesday during a training flight in western New York, according to state police and the transport company. The Mercy Flight helicopter went down at around 1 p.m. near the Genesee County town of...
Law & Crime

‘I Hear You Are Looking for Me’: Handyman Charged with Murder for Allegedly Stabbing Married Mom 58 Times, Stuffing Body in Duffel Bag, and Leaving It Near Street Corner

Police in New York City have arrested a 44-year-old man on charges of murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of a Queens mother, the NYPD announced early Thursday morning. David Bonola, 44, is the suspect who allegedly stabbed Orsolya Gaal, 51, nearly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC New York

NYC Man Dies After Walking Into Burning Car: Witness

Questions surrounding a mysterious death consumed a New York City neighborhood Friday after a man was found dead inside a burned car. The car burst into flames on Intervale Avenue in the Bronx before the sun came up, around 5:30 a.m. All that remained hours later was the shell of a Toyota Camry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy