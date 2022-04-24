ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

GMFB: Expectations are 'so high' for Bills QB Josh Allen

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pd6ZU_0fJXmypa00

The “Good Morning Football” crew on NFL Network was one step away from going full Mugatu on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

During a roundtable discussion focusing on the Bills quarterback, GMFB set the bar very high for Allen in 2022. He was called the preseason MVP frontrunner, even.

Analyst Peter Schrager was on the one that nearly said “Allen is so hot right now,” falling just short.

Still pretty high praise all around.

“I feel like the expectations are so high and the enthusiasm is so high,” Schrager said.

Check out the full segment on Allen below:

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Patriots-Texans trade

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws near, the New England Patriots and Houston Texans have finalized a draft pick trade to shore up their strategies. According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick (170th overall) to the Texans for that team’s sixth- and seventh-round picks, the 183rd and 245th overall selections.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Peter Schrager
thecomeback.com

49ers’s asking price for Deebo Samuel revealed

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel shocked the NFL world last week when he requested a trade from the organization. Samuel is on the last year of his contract with the 49ers, and he is reportedly looking for a contract in the range of what Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill received this offseason. The team was in negotiation with Samuel on his new deal, but he appears pretty dead set on being traded if his recent actions are any indication.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Steelers draft rumors: QB decision down to just 2 prospects

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly need to draft a quarterback of the future but is their decision in the 2022 NFL Draft really down to two prospects?. Perhaps the worst-kept secret this offseason and, specifically, leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft is that the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a quarterback. Sure, Mason Rudolph is on the roster and the club signed Mitchell Trubisky in free agency. But that still leaves them searching for a long-term replacement for franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Good Morning Football#American Football#Wr#Espn#Numbers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 ways GM Nick Caserio can ruin the Texans' promising draft

The NFL draft hasn’t been fun for Houston Texans fans since 2019 when the club had four picks in the top-100 and a real general manager at the helm. Not only do the Texans have six picks in the top-110 in 2022, but they have a general manager still in a bit of a honeymoon phase in Nick Caserio. The former New England Patriots director of player personnel hasn’t had any home runs yet while leading the Texans, but has found ways to get on base.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: No QBs in top 15, four go in Round 2 in 'what teams should do' mock

It's been 34 weeks since the start of the 2021 college football season, and we've done an NFL mock draft each and every week (it sounds nuts because it is), but this time we're doing something a little different. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has been doing this for years -- a mock draft on what he thinks teams should do. It's a great idea because it gets you on the record, plus it gives fans an easy way to point out where you were criminally wrong.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Adam Schefter Shares What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

In a draft that’s thin at the top, but has plenty of depth to help a team build out its roster, a lot of smart teams tend to trade back to either stockpile picks to make other moves; or fill multiple holes. And that’s exactly what Adam Schefter is...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Turn Fifth-Round Pick Into A Sixth And Seventh-Round Pick In Trade With Texans

BOSTON (CBS) — The draft week trades have officially begun. Unsurprisingly, Bill Belichick has gotten the ball rolling. The Patriots on Monday traded their fifth-round pick to Houston, acquiring the Texans’ sixth-round and seventh-round picks in return, according to Adam Schefter. Trade: Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick to the Texans for their sixth- and seventh-round picks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022 Field Yates then specified that the Patriots sent No. 170 overall to Houston, with Nos. 183 and 245 going to New England. The specifics here, per source: The Texans receive pick 170. The Patriots receive picks 183 and 245. https://t.co/6coQGHeSfT — Field Yates...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy