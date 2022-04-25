ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

Music, arts, book clubs on Mattapoisett Library schedule for May

theweektoday.com
 2 days ago

MATTAPOISETT — Mattapoisett Public Library has a series of events scheduled in May for teens and adults. Singer/songwriter Matt York brings “Songs & Stories of The Highwaymen’’ to the library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. He will perform the songs of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and Waylon...

sippican.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parents Magazine

The Brooklyn Public Library Is Giving Any Teen in America a Free eCard as Part of Their Books Unbanned Program

Librarians, guardians of the people's freedom to read, have come to the rescue in response to the rise of censorship via book challenges across the country. The Brooklyn Public Library recently announced Books Unbanned, their new program focused on combating censorship and suppression. Through Books Unbanned, anyone in the United States between the ages of 13 and 21 can apply for a free Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) eCard. The BPL database will give teens access to 350,000 ebooks and 200,000 audiobooks, along with numerous online databases.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Adrian Matejka will be first Black editor of Poetry magazine

Poetry magazine, one of the country's oldest and most prominent literary publications, will for the first time have a Black editor. Adrian Matejka, an educator, former state laureate of Indiana and prize-winning poet, begins his new job May 16. “I couldn’t be more humbled or excited to be the new editor of Poetry," Matejka, 50, said in a statement. “The 19-year-old version of me, thumbing through the magazine’s pages with wonder, would have never imagined that he would one day be part of such a vital literary institution.” Matejka, whose 2013 collection “The Big Smoke” was a finalist for...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattapoisett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Mattapoisett, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy