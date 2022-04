The City of Hoisington is hoping to spread the word on the misuse of the town's recycling center. "The recycling center is overflowing. This free service is provided to our residents by Stutzman Refuse Disposal. Please do your part to keep it looking good. We are not able to accommodate more frequent pickups but our hope is that our residents and businesses will do their part by breaking down boxes and limiting the use to exclusively recyclable material (styrofoam is not recyclable material at our regional recycling center.).

HOISINGTON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO