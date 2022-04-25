ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol': Mike Parker Scores a Top 11 Spot With Cover of Luke Combs’ ‘Hurricane’ [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
 3 days ago
Mike Parker had a lot riding on his shoulders when he took the stage for his Top 14 performance on American Idol on Sunday night (April 24). Not only was he coming off of a challenging week after having appeared in the bottom 10, but he also chose to cover Luke...

Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
Daily Mail

17-year-old American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson shockingly DROPS OUT of the competition for 'personal reasons' after being hailed by judges as 'the biggest star we've ever seen'

American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson, 17, has mysteriously dropped out of the talent show because of 'personal reasons' - having become the favorite to win after she was awarded a Platinum Ticket that gave her the chance to bypass several rounds of competition. News of the 17-year-old singer's sudden withdrawal...
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
Hello Magazine

American Idol star Luke Bryan throws shade at 'pretend farmer' Blake Shelton

American Idol star Luke Bryan has thrown fuel on the ongoing joke feud between himself and Blake Shelton, by naming himself the "better farmer". Blake owns land in Oklahoma and Luke planted crops during the pandemic in Tennessee, but the 'One Margarita' hitmaker has now claimed Blake is "pretending farming," while speaking to Ty Bentli on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show, released on Friday 22 April.
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
tvinsider.com

‘American Idol’ Top 11 Revealed and Alum Gabby Barrett Mentors (RECAP)

Who better to mentor the American Idol Top 14 than Gabby Barrett? The alum placed third in 2018 and parlayed her success from the singing competition into superstardom. Today the 22-year-old is one of country music’s hottest emerging artists. The multi-platinum star lent her knowledge to the hopefuls before...
deseret.com

‘American Idol’ just revealed its top 10 singers

“American Idol” is officially down to a top 10. On Monday night, the show revealed the competition’s top nine singers, who all performed songs selected by “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Here’s a breakdown of the singers still vying for victory...
The Boot

Luke Combs Puts His Own Spin on Jordan Davis’ No. 1 Hit, ‘Buy Dirt’ [Watch]

Luke Combs is a big fan of Jordan Davis, so he paid homage to his fellow country star, posting a cover of Davis' hit song, "Buy Dirt," to his social media. Mid-tempo and reflective, Davis' original version of "Buy Dirt" — a duet with Luke Bryan — has sage life advice to share. The song's lyrics are about prioritizing family, faith and loved ones, urging listeners to invest in the things that will bring the most long-term happiness: A wedding ring for a special person, an extra dollar for the donation plate at church, or a plot of land where a family can thrive.
The Boot

‘American Idol’: Noah Thompson Delivers Emotional Top 14 Performance of ‘Cover Me Up’ [Watch]

If fans don’t remember Noah Thompson’s Top 14 performance on American Idol in the future, he sure will. The country singer and former construction worker from Kentucky celebrated his 20th birthday on the latest episode of the reality TV sing-off competition, which aired on Monday night (April 18). That’s not all he celebrated, though. During the two-hour telecast, long-running Idol host Ryan Seacrest revealed that Thompson was safe from elimination.
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

