Music

‘American Idol': Mike Parker Scores a Top 11 Spot With Cover of Luke Combs’ ‘Hurricane’ [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
 3 days ago
Mike Parker had a lot riding on his shoulders when he took the stage for his Top 14 performance on American Idol on Sunday night (April 24). Not only was he coming off of a challenging week after having appeared in the bottom 10, but he also chose to cover Luke...

Pasco WA
