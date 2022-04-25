ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes Expanding Facilities to Increase Capacity

 2 days ago

SOMERSET, Pa. – Today, UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes broke ground on a $16 million expansion project, which will increase the number of beds by 60% and add 26 new jobs. The project, which includes the addition of a new building and a renovation of the existing facility, is...

WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Four people from the Somerset County area are wanted and officials are asking the public’s help in trying to find them. As of April 14, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals: Corey Weyand, 38, Friedens Area- wanted […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania giving out millions in funds for transportation projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects are getting upgrades across the state.Twenty-eight counties across the state are getting more than $47.8 million in funding from the state. Cities and boroughs in Allegheny, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are getting some of the funding. Pittsburgh is receiving $1.76 million to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail. The aim is to connect Hazelwood and Greenfield to Oakland. In Westmoreland County, the state is giving the city of Arnold $53,000 to make improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road. Several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement. For a look at every project getting money, visit this link. 
CBS News

North Side business shut down by nuisance bar task force

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh business was shut down by the nuisance bar task force and health department. One Live Studios on Hodgkiss Street in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood was open and operating without a valid health permit, the Allegheny County Health Department said. The health department listed other violations like...
The Daily American

Where does your Somerset County high school rank? The latest from U.S. News & World Report

A few of Somerset County's 11 school districts ranked in the top half of the 2022 state and national standings from U.S. News & World Report. More than 17,800 schools at the national, state and local level were evaluated by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings. Officials at the business worked with RTI International, a global research firm, to implement the comprehensive ranking methodology that basically used six factors for the ranking.
The Daily American

This Somerset County employer is looking to add 80 career-level jobs by the year's end.

With newly expanded territory to its regional footprint, Lockheed Martin formally held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at a facility near Davidsville. The facility — which last housed Bittner Vending along Miller Picking Road in Conemaugh Township — currently employs approximately 20 workers. But company officials said they are hoping to bring that number to 100 by the end of the year.
WTAJ

Providence Presbyterian Church opens mini food pantry

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A new mini food pantry has been added to the Providence Presbyterian Church in Altoona. The Providence Presbyterian Church, located at 2401 Broad Avenue, has started its new food cupboard, along the sidewalk, filled with donated food. The Mini Food Pantry will help those in Altoona donate what they can […]
PennLive.com

Another ancient forest in Pennsylvania added to national network

Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The 1,025-acre preserve straddling Blue Mountain is part of the 121-unit state...
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania License, ID Card Holders Can Save Lives Through Organ Donation

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) joined the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and Pennsylvania organ donation organizations Donate Life PA, Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and Gift of Life Donor Program on Friday in spreading the message that driver’s license and identification cardholders can easily help another person live a fuller, longer life by registering as an organ donor.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

FEMA to Evaluate Readiness of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the State of Maryland

PHILADELPHIA – The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate a Biennial Radiological Emergency Preparedness Exercise for communities around the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station. The exercise will occur during the week of April 25, 2022, to assess the ability of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the State of Maryland to respond […] The post FEMA to Evaluate Readiness of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the State of Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania garden centers, landscapers begin phasing out newly banned plants

The latest round of plants added to Pennsylvania’s noxious weeds list reads like a directory of popular landscaping options. Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii), callery or Bradford pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) and Ravenna grass (Saccharum ravennae; Tripidium ravennae) have been staples of urban and particularly suburban landscaping for decades. All...
