April 25, 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday's Garth Brooks concert appears to have set a new attendance record for Razorback Stadium. The University of Arkansas hasn't been given an official attendance number from Garth Brooks' representatives or Ticketmaster, according to Kevin Trainor, the school's senior athletics director. But the soldout concert also...
The Arkansas Activities Association named two state champion area basketball coaches to head its West All-Star teams, with the boys and girls games each scheduled for June 25 at the University of Central Arkansas.
Leading the West boys will be Lavaca coach Renner Reed, who was the 2021-22 Southwest Times Record Coach of the Year after leading Class 2A Lavaca (35-2,12-0) to its first state championship.
The 2022 Arkansas Quiz Bowl champions have been decided in the state conference finals held at Arkansas PBS. All matches will be available to watch on Arkansas PBS’s YouTube channel by Friday, April 29.
The final standings were:
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for April 18-24. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com. Meghan Hutchson, Van ...
A trio of Division-I transfers have inked with the Arkansas State women’s basketball team ahead of the 2022-23 season, head coach Destinee Rogers announced Tuesday. Highly-touted guard Izzy Higginbottom (Batesville, Ark./Missouri), as well as guard Bre Beck (Chicago, Ill/FAU) and center Melodie Kapinga (Arlington, Texas/UC Irvine) each signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Red Wolves in advance of Rogers’ first full season at the helm.
By Jeff Halpern The top track and field performers and winners of multiple events for the week of April 18-24. — BOYSSprintersJosiah Rainey, Sylvan HillsThe freshman won the 100 (11.25), 200 (22.85) and 400 (52.93) at the Last Chance Relays in Heber Springs. Tranell Black, ClarendonThe senior ...
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several Northwest Arkansas and River Valley high schools are celebrating after strong showings at the 2022 Quiz Bowl Championships. Haas Hall Academy in both Rogers and Bentonville claimed first place titles in Class 1A and 2Aa respectively.Centerton’s Life Way Christian claimed second place in Class 2A. In the state’s largest class […]
