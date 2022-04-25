ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Ridge, AR

April 25, 2022

Cover picture for the articleWALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (4/14/22) – Seven students have been inducted into the Zeta Alpha chapter...

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Arkansas Activities Association names Renner Reed, Clay Reeves to head West all-star teams

The Arkansas Activities Association named two state champion area basketball coaches to head its West All-Star teams, with the boys and girls games each scheduled for June 25 at the University of Central Arkansas. Leading the West boys will be Lavaca coach Renner Reed, who was the 2021-22 Southwest Times Record Coach of the Year after leading Class 2A Lavaca (35-2,12-0) to its first state championship. ...
GREENWOOD, AR
Walnut Ridge, AR
Arkansas Education
Jonesboro, AR
Walnut Ridge, AR
Brookland, AR
Kait 8

Rogers adds trio of transfers to Arkansas State women’s basketball roster

A trio of Division-I transfers have inked with the Arkansas State women’s basketball team ahead of the 2022-23 season, head coach Destinee Rogers announced Tuesday. Highly-touted guard Izzy Higginbottom (Batesville, Ark./Missouri), as well as guard Bre Beck (Chicago, Ill/FAU) and center Melodie Kapinga (Arlington, Texas/UC Irvine) each signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Red Wolves in advance of Rogers’ first full season at the helm.
BATESVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Several local schools successful at Quiz Bowl

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several Northwest Arkansas and River Valley high schools are celebrating after strong showings at the 2022 Quiz Bowl Championships. Haas Hall Academy in both Rogers and Bentonville claimed first place titles in Class 1A and 2Aa respectively.Centerton’s Life Way Christian claimed second place in Class 2A. In the state’s largest class […]
ROGERS, AR

