April 25, 2022

The Arkansas Activities Association named two state champion area basketball coaches to head its West All-Star teams, with the boys and girls games each scheduled for June 25 at the University of Central Arkansas. Leading the West boys will be Lavaca coach Renner Reed, who was the 2021-22 Southwest Times Record Coach of the Year after leading Class 2A Lavaca (35-2,12-0) to its first state championship. ...

GREENWOOD, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO