Physics

Exotic magnetic structures created with laser light

Science Daily
 2 days ago

Research has found a new way to create nano-sized magnetic particles using ultrafast laser light pulses. The discovery could pave the way for new and more energy-efficient technical components and become useful in the quantum computers of the future. Research at Lund University in Sweden has found...

www.sciencedaily.com

Related
scitechdaily.com

New Explosive Compound Synthesized From Strange World of High-Pressure Chemistry

Researchers from Skoltech, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Howard University, the University of Chicago, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics have synthesized K2N6, an exotic compound containing N6 groups and packing explosive amounts of energy. While the team had to create synthesis pressures several times higher than it would take to make the material useful outside the lab as an explosive or rocket propellant, the experiment to be published today (April 21, 2022) in Nature Chemistry takes us one step closer to what would be technologically applicable.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

An ocean in your brain: Interacting brain waves key to how we process information

For years, the brain has been thought of as a biological computer that processes information through traditional circuits, whereby data zips straight from one cell to another. While that model is still accurate, a new study led by Salk Professor Thomas Albright and Staff Scientist Sergei Gepshtein shows that there's also a second, very different way that the brain parses information: through the interactions of waves of neural activity. The findings, published in Science Advances on April 22, 2022, help researchers better understand how the brain processes information.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Structure#Laser#Quantum Physics#Magnetization#Story Research#Lund University
Richard Scott

Newly discovered part of the human body inside our lungs

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. In a new study, researchers have found out a new part of the human body inside the lungs. This new part of the human body is a type of cell which located inside the bronchioles (branching passageways of the human lungs.)
Phys.org

Fluid flow stimulates chemosynthesis in a 'Greek salad' of hydrothermal microbes

Most visitors to Paliochori Beach on the Greek island Milos may not be aware of the bay's shallow-water hydrothermal community, a veritable Greek salad of microbes, that is within snorkeling distance from the shoreline. The hydrothermalism in the coastal sediments of Paliochori Bay strongly affects biogeochemical processes there and supports...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Two teams use neutral atoms to create quantum circuits

Two teams of researchers working independently have shown the viability of using neutral atoms to create quantum circuits—both have published outlines of their work in the journal Nature. One of the groups, with members from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, ColdQuanta and Riverlane, successfully ran an algorithm on a cold atom quantum computer for the first time. The second group, with members from Harvard, MIT, QuEra Computing Inc., the University of Innsbruck and the Austrian Academy of Sciences, showed that it was possible to build a quantum processor based on coherent transport of entangled atom arrays. Hannah Williams, with Durham University, has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining recent research into using neutral atoms to create quantum circuits and the work done by the two teams in these recent efforts.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
scitechdaily.com

Weird World of High-Pressure Chemistry Made Simple by Revision of a Key Chemical Concept

New electronegativity scale makes weird world of high-pressure chemistry simple. A Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues have revised a key chemical concept, electronegativity, and determined this characteristic for all elements under varying pressures. The revamped notion of electronegativity provides a unified theoretical framework for understanding the numerous anomalies of high-pressure chemistry. The study was published in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

New Materials Enable Cheaper Solar Cells That Are Easier To Make

New solar cell devices that are cheaper and easier to make could soon make their way to market thanks to materials made at Imperial College London. Traditional solar cells are made of silicon, which has high efficiency and stability but is very expensive to produce and can only be manufactured in rigid panels.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

New “Electromagnets” Could Facilitate Development of Fusion and Medical Technologies

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have designed a new type of magnet that could aid devices ranging from doughnut-shaped fusion facilities known as tokamaks to medical machines that create detailed pictures of the human body. Tokamaks depend on a central electromagnet...
FRANCE
The Independent

Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Science Daily

Physicists embark on a hunt for a long-sought quantum glow

For "Star Wars" fans, the streaking stars seen from the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon as it jumps to hyperspace is a canonical image. But what would a pilot actually see if she could accelerate in an instant through the vacuum of space? According to a prediction known as the Unruh effect, she would more likely see a warm glow.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Researchers unveil a highly efficient means to reverse magnetization with spin currents

Researchers have established a low-cost method of magnetization reversal on perpendicularly magnetized ferromagnets. Not needing an external magnetic field, the method brings reverse magnetization closer to commercial viability. An international research team has achieved an important milestone in the quest for high density, low-power consuming nonvolatile magnetic memory.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Validating Models for Next-Generation Fusion Power Plants

According to recent simulations and analysis, the flagship fusion facility of the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) might serve as the model for an economically appealing next-generation fusion pilot plant. The pilot plant could be the next step in the United States toward collecting the fusion power that powers the sun and stars on Earth as a safe and clean source of power for producing energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Microrobot collectives display versatile movement patterns

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems (MPI-IS), Cornell University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University have developed collectives of microrobots which can move in any desired formation. The miniature particles are capable of reconfiguring their swarm behavior quickly and robustly. Floating on the surface of water, the versatile microrobotic discs can go round in circles, dance the boogie, bunch up into a clump, spread out like gas or form a straight line like beads on a string.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Learning chemical networks give life a chiral twist

A study shows that the preference of biological molecules for left or right-handedness -- a hallmark of living matter -- could emerge spontaneously as prebiotic chemical networks adapt to optimize energy harvesting. The proposed mechanism of symmetry breaking is general and can apply to other transitions in living matter that lead to increased complexity.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Measuring the 'wettability' of graphene and other 2D materials

Microscopic understanding of wettability can be achieved at the molecular level using 'vibrational sum-frequency generation spectroscopy' (VSFG). Wettability of the material is the ability of a liquid to maintain contact with a solid surface, and it is proportional to...
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Hitting rewind to predict multi-step chemical reactions

Researchers overcome computational limitations to predict the starting materials of multi-step reactions using only information about the target product molecule. Have you ever only caught the end of a TV...
CHEMISTRY

