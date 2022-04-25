ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmitoylation, a new target for anti-cancer drugs

 2 days ago

Peripheral membrane proteins have the particularity of temporarily binding to cell membranes, a necessary step for them to be able to fulfil their biological function. To do this, certain enzymes that catalyse their lipid modification come into action. This process is called "palmitoylation." Some of these proteins can mutate and become...

