WINCHESTER (CBS) — Freelance photojournalist Ed Quinn just returned home after spending three weeks in Poland and Ukraine. He was there to document the refugee crisis — and he said there is no shortage of subjects and stories. “The amount of refugees was endless. It’s overwhelming and these people need so much,” Quinn said. “You saw tremendous sadness, resilience and orderly, they were not complaining no fighting, pretty impressive.” But what began as a documentary, turned into a humanitarian mission for Quinn. He exchanged his camera for a pair of serving utensils and began to feed thousands of refugees with a chef he...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO