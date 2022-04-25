CCM Design Students Return with Annual Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Collaboration, creativity and circularity were common themes at Denim Days, the two-day B2C festival in Amsterdam that followed Kingpins Amsterdam. With many of the industry’s key players in town, the festival teed up opportunities for denim mills, dye specialists and consultants to give consumers a closer look into some of the processes and ingredients that go into making their jeans. Italian chemical specialist Officina +39 tapped into fashion’s color boom with “Circular Explorations: Recipe for Change.” The collaborative and educational project with Cocircular Lab founder Adriana Galijasevic showcased how color can prolong the life of...

