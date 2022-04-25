ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NJ

CCM Design Students Return with Annual Fashion Show

ccm.edu
 2 days ago

The County College of Morris (CCM) annual student-run fashion show is back on the catwalk in-person this spring with the innovative theme “Revival of Fashion.”. The show will be held Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. in the Student Community Center, Davidson Rooms, on...

www.ccm.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Save the Duck Taps Edward Crutchley for Latest Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Save the Duck, an Italian brand specializing in outerwear made from vegan sustainable materials, has teamed up with Edward Crutchley, the British menswear designer and a longtime collaborator of Kim Jones at Louis Vuitton and Dior Men, on a high-performance capsule collection. The collection will be released on April 25 and will feature styles for all genders, a design ethos Crutchley has upheld for years. The capsule takes its cues from the 1970s and the Buffalo counterculture movement founded by Ray Petri in 1984. It is also inspired by American and English sartorial...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Jean School Students Apply Gen Z Twist to Stretch Denim

Click here to read the full article. Seven mills and 30 design students came together to create Stretch Yourself, a capsule collection examining the future of stretch denim. Ahead of Kingpins Amsterdam‘s return to in-person events, Amsterdam-based House of Denim’s Jean School, the only denim educational institution in the world, teamed with The Lycra Company to develop a collection asking aspiring designers to create denim for Gen Z and the qualities it values most: body positivity, comfort, durability and sustainability. The result is a 14-piece collection using innovative and sustainable stretch denim fabrics from Calik Denim, Bossa, Orta, Naveena Denim Mills, Soorty...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randolph, NJ
Education
City
Randolph, NJ
Sourcing Journal

Blue Bloods Gather at Amsterdam Denim Days

Click here to read the full article. Collaboration, creativity and circularity were common themes at Denim Days, the two-day B2C festival in Amsterdam that followed Kingpins Amsterdam. With many of the industry’s key players in town, the festival teed up opportunities for denim mills, dye specialists and consultants to give consumers a closer look into some of the processes and ingredients that go into making their jeans. Italian chemical specialist Officina +39 tapped into fashion’s color boom with “Circular Explorations: Recipe for Change.” The collaborative and educational project with Cocircular Lab founder Adriana Galijasevic showcased how color can prolong the life of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Collection

When something is stuck in Kris Goyri’s mind, he doesn’t let it drop until the idea is perfected. Picking up where his previous collection left off, he touched again on the power of color and color-blocking. This time, however, he was inspired by organic forms, specifically the funghi realm.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Eloquii Reveals Charniece White as Winner of The Cultivate Award Year II

Click here to read the full article. Charniece White, a Black designer based in Los Angeles, is the winner of The Cultivate Award Year II, presented by plus-size digital media platform, The Curvy Fashionista with Eloquii as the founding sponsor. The Cultivate Award is an initiative that supports and nurtures the next generation of emerging Black, Indigenous and people of color designers  in the plus-size fashion community.More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal' White was selected Saturday night at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

AG’s Revival Workshop Reinterprets Archive Denim for Today

Click here to read the full article. The ’90s and ’00s fashion revival inspired AG to embark on one of its own. The premium denim brand dropped The Revival Workshop collection, a range of archived denim inventory marked for recycling that has been reinterpreted for today. The collection spans denim shorts, jeans and jackets for men and women, and features hand-finished details like dip-dye effects, frayed hems and distressing. The Revival Workshop first launched in June 2020 with a limited-edition run of shorts cut from archived inventory, and its success inspired the brand to turn it into an annual occurrence. Retailing for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy