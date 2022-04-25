City of Jacksonville Introduces Mobile Parking Payments Downtown with ParkMobile Partnership

The City of Jacksonville is launching a contactless payment option for on-street parking in Downtown Jacksonville via ParkMobile. ParkMobile makes paying for parking an easier and more convenient experience, allowing users to pay for and monitor parking sessions on-the-go. The new payment option will go live today and will be available on metered parking spaces where ParkMobile decals have been deployed. The Office of Public Parking will continue installing decals throughout the week and once complete, ParkMobile will be available for all 1,420 metered parking spaces Downtown.

"As we continue to see unprecedented growth and development in downtown Jacksonville, there is a notable need for convenient parking," Mayor Lenny Curry said. "We are excited about our partnership with ParkMobile as it will make it easier for residents and visitors to frequent this portion of our city."

“Not only is the timing of this partnership nearly perfect, the fact that a national leader in smart parking, with nearly 35 million users, is expanding their services into downtown Jacksonville is a testament to our growth and development," said Lori Boyer, CEO of the Downtown Investment Authority. "ParkMobile will help to ease the stress of parking in downtown and allow citizens to focus on what our amazing downtown has to offer."

ParkMobile mobile payment solution is an added payment option and is intended to complement existing parking payment options. All existing forms of payment (credit and debit cards, coins) are still valid for meter use.

About the Downtown Investment Authority: The Downtown Investment Authority was established by the City of Jacksonville to revitalize Jacksonville’s urban core by utilizing Community Redevelopment Area resources and is guided by a nine-member board of directors. The DIA seeks to attract investment, facilitate job creation and increase residential density through capital investments, planning, marketing and public-private partnerships including the provision of incentives for the general community and Downtown stakeholders. For more information, visit https://dia.coj.net/ and https://investdtjax.com/.

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.