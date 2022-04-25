ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enzyme assemblies on demand

By Alexander A. Green
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural enzyme complexes can rapidly change configurations to respond to intracellular cues. Now CRISPR enzymes and programmable RNA scaffolds allow synthetic enzyme complexes to be assembled and disassembled on demand. Cells require hundreds of different chemical reactions to provide the energy and...

Dynamic modulation of enzyme activity by synthetic CRISPR"“Cas6 endonucleases

In nature, dynamic interactions between enzymes play a crucial role in defining cellular metabolism. By controlling the spatial and temporal organization of these supramolecular complexes called metabolons, natural metabolism can be tuned in a highly dynamic manner. Here, we repurpose the CRISPR"“Cas6 family proteins as a synthetic strategy to create dynamic metabolons by combining the ease of RNA processing and the predictability of RNA hybridization for protein assembly. By disturbing RNA"“RNA networks using toehold-mediated strand displacement reactions, on-demand assembly and disassembly are achieved using both synthetic RNA triggers and mCherry messenger RNA. Both direct and 'Turn-On' assembly of the pathway enzymes tryptophan-2-monooxygenase and indoleacetamide hydrolase can enhance indole-3-acetic acid production by up to ninefold. Even multimeric enzymes can be assembled to improve malate production by threefold. By interfacing with endogenous mRNAs, more complex metabolons may be constructed, resulting in a self-responsive metabolic machinery capable of adapting to changing cellular demand.
High-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states

Organic semiconductors with high-spin ground states are fascinating because they could enable fundamental understanding on the spin-related phenomenon in light element and provide opportunities for organic magnetic and quantum materials. Although high-spin ground states have been observed in some quinoidal type small molecules or doped organic semiconductors, semiconducting polymers with high-spin at their neutral ground state are rarely reported. Here we report three high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states. We show that polymer building blocks with small singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”ES-T) could enable small Î”ES-T gap and increase the diradical character in copolymers. We demonstrate that the electronic structure, spin density, and solid-state interchain interactions in the high-spin polymers are crucial for their ground states. Polymers with a triplet ground state (S"‰="‰1) could exhibit doublet (S"‰="‰1/2) behavior due to different spin distributions and solid-state interchain spin-spin interactions. Besides, these polymers showed outstanding charge transport properties with high hole/electron mobilities and can be both n- and p-doped with superior conductivities. Our results demonstrate a rational approach to obtain high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states.
Photophysiological response of Symbiodiniaceae single cells to temperature stress

Photosynthetic dinoflagellates in the family Symbiodiniaceae engage in symbiosis with scleractinian corals. As coral 'bleaching' is partly governed by the thermal sensitivity of different Symbiodiniaceae lineages, numerous studies have investigated their temperature sensitivity. However, the systematic identification of single-cells with increased temperature resistance among these dinoflagellates has remained inaccessible, mostly due to a lack of technologies operating at the microscale. Here, we employed a unique combination of microfluidics, miniaturized temperature control, and chlorophyll fluorometry to characterize the single-cell heterogeneity among five representative species within the Symbiodiniaceae family under temperature stress. We monitored single-cell maximum quantum yields (Fv/Fm) of photosystem (PS) II under increasing temperature stress (22"’39"‰Â°C,"‰+"‰1"‰Â°C every 15"‰min), and detected a significant Fv/Fm reduction at lineage-specific temperatures ranging from 28"‰Â°C to 34"‰Â°C alongside a 40- to 180- fold increase in intraspecific heterogeneity under elevated temperatures (>31"‰Â°C). We discovered that the initial Fv/Fm of a cell could predict the same cell's ability to perform PSII photochemistry under moderate temperature stress (<32"‰Â°C), suggesting its use as a proxy for measuring the thermal sensitivity among Symbiodiniaceae. In combination, our study highlights the heterogeneous thermal sensitivity among photosynthetic Symbiodiniaceae and adds critical resolution to our understanding of temperature-induced coral bleaching.
Author Correction: Allelic variants of full-length VAR2CSA, the placental malaria vaccine candidate, differ in antigenicity and receptor binding affinity

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02787-7, published online 19 November 2021. An oversight was committed in neglecting to include several Malian co-authors who conducted the clinical study and provided samples for the study in the list of authors. This has now been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Targeting Membrane Binding of Oncogenic Proteins

Peripheral membrane proteins have the particularity of temporarily binding to cell membranes, a necessary step for them to be able to fulfil their biological function. To do this, certain enzymes that catalyse their lipid modification come into action. This process is called “palmitoylation”. Some of these proteins can mutate and become oncogenic, such as the RAS proteins, which are responsible for about one third of cancers. In order to understand how palmitoylation works and to use it for therapeutic purposes, scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, developed a novel tool to visualize this process in living cells. They have shown that, contrary to what was thought, palmitoylation is possible not only in the Golgi apparatus, the usual site for protein processing and delivery, but also at the very site where the protein must act, e.g. the plasma membrane. This discovery, to be read in the journal Nature Communications, paves the way to innovative drug discovery strategies to target very precisely the membrane binding – and therefore activity – of oncogenic proteins.
New “Electromagnets” Could Facilitate Development of Fusion and Medical Technologies

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have designed a new type of magnet that could aid devices ranging from doughnut-shaped fusion facilities known as tokamaks to medical machines that create detailed pictures of the human body. Tokamaks depend on a central electromagnet...
Fluid flow stimulates chemosynthesis in a 'Greek salad' of hydrothermal microbes

Most visitors to Paliochori Beach on the Greek island Milos may not be aware of the bay's shallow-water hydrothermal community, a veritable Greek salad of microbes, that is within snorkeling distance from the shoreline. The hydrothermalism in the coastal sediments of Paliochori Bay strongly affects biogeochemical processes there and supports...
New Materials Enable Cheaper Solar Cells That Are Easier To Make

New solar cell devices that are cheaper and easier to make could soon make their way to market thanks to materials made at Imperial College London. Traditional solar cells are made of silicon, which has high efficiency and stability but is very expensive to produce and can only be manufactured in rigid panels.
New Explosive Compound Synthesized From Strange World of High-Pressure Chemistry

Researchers from Skoltech, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Howard University, the University of Chicago, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics have synthesized K2N6, an exotic compound containing N6 groups and packing explosive amounts of energy. While the team had to create synthesis pressures several times higher than it would take to make the material useful outside the lab as an explosive or rocket propellant, the experiment to be published today (April 21, 2022) in Nature Chemistry takes us one step closer to what would be technologically applicable.
Palmitoylation, a new target for anti-cancer drugs

Peripheral membrane proteins temporarily bind to cell membranes, a necessary step for them to be able to fulfill their biological function. To do this, certain enzymes that catalyze their lipid modification come into action. This process is called palmitoylation. Some of these proteins can mutate and become oncogenic, such as the RAS proteins, which are responsible for about one third of cancers.
The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiome is a contributory factor in ageing-related health loss and in several non-communicable diseases in all age groups. Some age-linked and disease-linked compositional and functional changes overlap, while others are distinct. In this Review, we explore targeted studies of the gut microbiome of older individuals and general cohort studies across geographically distinct populations. We also address the promise of the targeted restoration of microorganisms associated with healthier ageing.
Sustainable bioimaging using a fluorescent protein with unprecedented photostability

The jellyfish-derived green fluorescent protein StayGold is bright and hardly fades, contributing to improving spatiotemporal resolution and dramatically extending the observation period. To fully benefit from the rich photon budget, we tried some unusual illumination modalities for sustainable, quantitative live-cell or volumetric imaging. The problem. Thanks to improvements in gene...
Antiferromagnetic second-order topological insulator with fractional mass-kink

Generally, the topological corner state in two-dimensional (2D) second-order topological insulator (SOTI) is equivalent to the well-known domain wall state, which is originated from the mass-inversion between two adjacent edges with phase shift of Ï€. In this work, go beyond this conventional physical picture, we report a fractional mass-kink induced 2D SOTI in monolayer FeSe with canted checkerboard antiferromagnetic (AFM) order by analytic model and first-principles calculations. The canted spin associated in-plane Zeeman field can gap out the quantum spin Hall edge state of FeSe, forming a fractional mass-kink with phase shift of Ï€/2 at the rectangular corner, and generating an in-gap topological corner state with fractional charge of e/4. Moreover, the topological corner state is robust to a finite perturbation, existing in both naturally and non-naturally cleaved corners, regardless of the edge orientation. Our results not only demonstrate a material system to realize the unique 2D AFM SOTI, but also pave a way to design the higher-order topological states from fractional mass-kink with arbitrary phase shift.
Blockade of inhibitory killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptors and IL-2 triggering reverses the functional hypoactivity of tumor-derived NK-cells in glioblastomas

Killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptors (KIRs) comprise a group of highly polymorphic inhibitory receptors which are specific for classical HLA class-I molecules. Peripheral blood and freshly prepared tumor cell suspensions (n"‰="‰60) as well as control samples (n"‰="‰32) were investigated for the distribution, phenotype, and functional relevance of CD158ab/KIR2DL1,-2/3 expressing NK-cells in glioblastoma (GBM) patients. We found that GBM were scarcely infiltrated by NK-cells that preferentially expressed CD158ab/KIR2DL1,-2/3 as inhibitory receptors, displayed reduced levels of the activating receptors CD335/NKp46, CD226/DNAM-1, CD159c/NKG2C, and showed diminished capacity to produce IFN-Î³ and perforin. Functional hypoactivity of GBM-derived NK-cells persisted despite IL-2 preactivation. Blockade with a specific KIR2DL-1,2/3 monoclonal antibody reversed NK-cell inhibition and significantly enhanced degranulation and IFN-Î³ production of IL-2 preactivated NK-cells in the presence of primary GBM cells and HLA-C expressing but not HLA class-I deficient K562 cells. Additional analysis revealed that significant amounts of IL-2 could be produced by tumor-derived CD4+ and CD8+CD45RA- memory T-cells after combined anti-CD3/anti-CD28 stimulation. Our data indicate that both blockade of inhibitory KIR and IL-2 triggering of tumor-derived NK-cells are necessary to enhance NK-cell responsiveness in GBM.
Synthesis of a fire-retardant and high T biobased polyester from 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid

A biobased diol (BDBE) is synthesized from vanillin, guaiacol, and 9,10-dihydro-9-oxa-10-phosphaphenanthrene-10-oxide (DOPO) to generate a series of fire-retardant polyesters (PECBFs) via melt polymerization with ethylene glycol (EG), 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM), and 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA). The chemical structure, sequence distribution, and molecular weights of the obtained polyesters are confirmed by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and gel permeation chromatography (GPC). The results show that BDBE units contribute positively to the high glass transition temperature (Tg) and fire retardancy, while the CHDM moiety provides flexibility and chain propagation activity. As the content of BDBE is increased from 0 to 25%, the Tg of PECBFs increases from 82 to 95"‰Â°C, and the limiting oxygen index (LOI) increases from 22.4 to 27.5%. In the UL-94 combustion test, when BDBE units are more than 15%, the samples almost self-extinguish immediately once the flame is moved away. Their mechanical properties are also investigated, and their tensile modulus is stabilized between 1.7 and 1.8"‰GPa, while the elongation at break ranges from 5 to 56%. Biobased polyesters demonstrating satisfactory properties are reported in this work.
Droplet motion on sonically excited hydrophobic meshes

The sonic excitation of the liquid droplet on a hydrophobic mesh surface gives rise to a different oscillation behavior than that of the flat hydrophobic surface having the same contact angle. To assess the droplet oscillatory behavior over the hydrophobic mesh, the droplet motion is examined under the external sonic excitations for various mesh screen aperture ratios. An experiment is carried out and the droplet motion is recorded by a high-speed facility. The findings revealed that increasing sonic excitation frequencies enhance the droplet maximum displacement in vertical and horizontal planes; however, the vertical displacements remain larger than those of the horizontal displacements. The resonance frequency measured agrees well with the predictions and the excitation frequency at 105Â Hz results in a droplet oscillation mode (n) of 4. The maximum displacement of the droplet surface remains larger for the flat hydrophobic surface than that of the mesh surface with the same contact angle. In addition, the damping factor is considerably influenced by the sonic excitation frequencies; hence, increasing sonic frequency enhances the damping factor, which becomes more apparent for the large mesh screen aperture ratios. The small-amplitude surface tension waves create ripples on the droplet surface.
Developmental programming of hypothalamic melanocortin circuits

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. The melanocortin system plays a critical role in the central regulation of food intake and energy balance. This system consists of neurons producing pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), melanocortin receptors (MC4Rs), and the endogenous antagonist agouti-related peptide (AgRP). Pomc and Mc4r deficiency in rodents and humans causes early onset of obesity, whereas a loss of Agrp function is associated with leanness. Accumulating evidence shows that many chronic diseases, including obesity, might originate during early life. The melanocortin system develops during a relatively long period beginning during embryonic life with the birth of POMC and AgRP neurons and continuing postnatally with the assembly of their neuronal circuitry. The development of the melanocortin system requires the tight temporal regulation of molecular factors, such as transcription factors and axon guidance molecules, and cellular mechanisms, such as autophagy. It also involves a complex interplay of endocrine and nutritional factors. The disruption of one or more of these developmental factors can lead to abnormal maturation and function of the melanocortin system and has profound metabolic consequences later in life.
Modeling and characterization of stochastic resistive switching in single AgS nanowires

Chalcogenide resistive switches (RS), such as Ag2S, change resistance due to the growth of metallic filaments between electrodes along the electric field gradient. Therefore, they are candidates for neuromorphic and volatile memory applications. This work analyzed the RS of individual Ag2S nanowires (NWs) and extended the basic RS model to reproduce experimental observations. The work models resistivity of the device as a percolation of the conductive filaments. It also addressed continuous fluctuations of the resistivity with a stochastic change in volume fractions of the filaments in the device. As a result, these fluctuations cause unpredictable patterns in current-voltage characteristics and include a spontaneous change in resistance of the device during the linear sweep that conventional memristor models with constant resistivity cannot represent. The parameters of the presented stochastic model of a single Ag2S NW wereÂ fitted to the experimental dataÂ and reproduced key features of RS in the physical devices. Moreover, the model suggested a non-core shell structure of the Ag2S NWs. The outcome of this work is aimed to aid in simulating large self-assembled memristive networks and help to extend existing RS models.
