GARDEN CITY, TX – A busy and deadly highway intersection in rural West Texas will become a four-way stop Wednesday and will remain that way for an extended period of time. According to the Glasscock County Sheriff's Office, effective Apr. 27, 2022 The intersection of 137/158 will be a four-way stop for the next 18 months. Please use caution when driving that area and try to avoid that area if all possible. Throughout the years there have been numerous crashes at this intersection. Some have been fatal. Here is an example: Two Killed in Crash on TX-158 Near Garden City Th GCSO did not…

GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO