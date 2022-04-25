Towson’s Orchard Hill celebrates completion of $5 million renovations

MARYLAND POISED TO POUR BIG BUCKS IN STATE PARKS: Maryland is set to invest tens of millions of dollars in its state parks at a time they are most needed. The number of people visiting them has more than doubled in less than a decade, with the sharpest surge coming just since the COVID-19 pandemic hit — to a record 21.7 million visitors last year. Meanwhile, the number of rangers has stagnated, and the price tag for a backlog of maintenance projects is $68 million and growing. Scott Dance/The Baltimore Sun.

