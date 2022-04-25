ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Towson’s Orchard Hill celebrates completion of $5 million renovations

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 2 days ago

The Towson skilled nursing...

www.halethorpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Lib’s Grill Perry Hall to open new outdoor patio this week

PERRY HALL, MD—A local favorite will be opening a new patio this week. Lib’s Grill of Perry Hall will open a new 52-seat patio that will help accommodate patrons who want outdoor dining during the warmer months, and it will also double as a heated space in the fall and winter. The new patio will open on Monday. Lib’s Grill … Continue reading "Lib’s Grill Perry Hall to open new outdoor patio this week" The post Lib’s Grill Perry Hall to open new outdoor patio this week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Feds Greenlight 3rd Bay Bridge Span Route

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans to build a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority’s preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Towson, MD
Government
WBOC

Two New State Parks Open on Maryland's Upper Eastern Shore

MILLINGTON, Md.- Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford on Friday joined the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to open two new state parks to the public: Cypress Branch State Park in Kent County, and Bohemia River State Park in Cecil County. “I want to thank the Maryland Park Service and the...
MILLINGTON, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: With visitors soaring, Maryland set to invest more in state parks; deadline looms for counties to set up police accountability boards

MARYLAND POISED TO POUR BIG BUCKS IN STATE PARKS: Maryland is set to invest tens of millions of dollars in its state parks at a time they are most needed. The number of people visiting them has more than doubled in less than a decade, with the sharpest surge coming just since the COVID-19 pandemic hit — to a record 21.7 million visitors last year. Meanwhile, the number of rangers has stagnated, and the price tag for a backlog of maintenance projects is $68 million and growing. Scott Dance/The Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy