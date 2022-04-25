Towson’s Orchard Hill celebrates completion of $5 million renovations

PERRY HALL, MD—A local favorite will be opening a new patio this week. Lib’s Grill of Perry Hall will open a new 52-seat patio that will help accommodate patrons who want outdoor dining during the warmer months, and it will also double as a heated space in the fall and winter. The new patio will open on Monday. Lib’s Grill …
