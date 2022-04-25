Jon Bernthal channels former Baltimore police sergeant as HBO’s ‘We Own This City’ re-creates rise and fall of GTTF

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a four-minute video to BPD staff, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed the premiere of HBO’s “We Own This City,” a mini-series on the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force.
Harrison said he has not seen any of the six-episode series and does not know how the department will be portrayed.
The show, which premiered Monday, tells the story of corruption in the unit, whose officers were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested.
“The type of behavior exhibited by the GTTF should never have been allowed to occur,” Harrison says...
Comments / 0