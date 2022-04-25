ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Bernthal channels former Baltimore police sergeant as HBO’s ‘We Own This City’ re-creates rise and fall of GTTF

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 2 days ago

Actor Jon Bernthal channels former Baltimore Police...

www.halethorpe.com

Comments / 0

‘We Own This City’: Jon Bernthal Worked with the Real Cops Who Arrested Wayne Jenkins in Episode 1’s Recreation

**Spoilers for We Own This City Episode 1 Ahead** The first episode of HBO‘s new series We Own This City ends with the arrest of Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal). It’s a scene that’s shot like an ambush. Throughout the first episode, we’ve watched as Jenkins strutted his way through the streets of Baltimore, bursting into houses, apprehending guns, and bragging about his great “police work.” In the background, though, we’ve also seen an investigation into Jenkins and his cohorts’ incredibly illegal activities. His arrest is not just on historic record; it feels inevitable within the show’s narrative. Still, through Bernthal’s performance...
HBO’s We Own This City can’t solve the problem of policing

“Most police worth their shit, they can write their way out of anything,” Sgt. Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal) smirks to a room of cadets in creators David Simon and George Pelecanos’ HBO crime series We Own This City. It’s nearly played as a throwaway line by Bernthal, a...
David Simon and George Pelecanos Call ‘We Own This City’ a “Coda” for ‘The Wire’

“When you have to fight, you have to win…if we lose the fights, we lose the streets.” This is what Officer Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal) tells a room of rookie cops in the opening montage of HBO‘s new crime drama We Own This City. It’s his way of justifying a whole score of sins, including (but not limited to) police brutality, racial profiling, and outright theft. It’s also his way of convincing the acolytes hanging on his every word that they are right, and might makes that right. HBO’s brutal new crime drama We Own This City takes a look at...
‘We Own This City’ Star Jamie Hector Talks ‘Well-Documented’ Corruption Within Baltimore Police Department

Click here to read the full article. When Jamie Hector heard the true story of the dirty cops at the heart of the new HBO limited series “We Own This City,” it wasn’t the corruption that surprised him. “What surprised me was how well-documented it was,” Hector told Variety. “We Own This City” is based on Justin Fenton’s book of the same name. It tells the true story of the Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force, who routinely robbed drug dealers and citizens alike while also re-selling drugs they confiscated on the job. The show reunited Hector with David Simon and George Pelecanos,...
‘We Own This City’ Is the Perfect Marriage of Material and Its Co-Creators, David Simon and George Pelecanos: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Scripted limited-run dramas inspired by recent, buzzy true-crime tales have recently oversaturated the market. And yet for as many as there are, notably few have drawn from what is arguably America’s most consequential (and most intractable) criminal justice phenomenon. The problem of dysfunctional policing and its disproportionate impact on communities of color has been largely ignored by scripted television, save for occasional arcs on the fictional police dramas whose rose-tinted views of police work have contributed to that very issue. (The quality of such well-intentioned episodes generally ranges between “Not totally humiliating” and...
Mayor Scott, Commissioner Harrison React To GTTF Mini-Series ‘We Own This City’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a four-minute video to BPD staff, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed the premiere of HBO’s “We Own This City,” a mini-series on the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. Harrison said he has not seen any of the six-episode series and does not know how the department will be portrayed. The show, which premiered Monday, tells the story of corruption in the unit, whose officers were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested. “The type of behavior exhibited by the GTTF should never have been allowed to occur,” Harrison says...
We Own This City, review: Bad cops are everywhere in David Simon’s grubby new detective drama

David Simon is back in Baltimore, where conditions have severely deteriorated since his iconic series The Wire wrapped in 2008. The crime rate is up. The cops are dirtier. We Own This City, co-created by Simon and The Wire producer George Pelecanos, isn’t so much a sequel to his groundbreaking detective drama but its dark epilogue. There have always been bad cops in Baltimore, but what happens to a city when there aren’t any good cops?The new six-episode series chooses real-life police sergeant Wayne Jenkins – an impeccably cast Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, King Richard) – as its cocksure...
‘Better Things’ Finale, Nacho’s Reckoning on ‘Saul,’ HBO Premieres (David Simon’s ‘City,’ ‘Gentleman Jack’ Returns)

Pamela Adlon’s deeply personal comedy Better Things ends on a euphoric note. Fugitive drug-world soldier Nacho fights for survival in a gripping episode of Better Call Saul. HBO welcomes back The Wire creator David Simon with a gritty new crime drama set in Baltimore, paired with a second season of the feisty period drama Gentleman Jack.
