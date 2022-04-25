Baltimore County and others are creating police accountability boards. How strong will they be?

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A North Carolina couple looking to purchase a historic Black high school in Huntersville has filed a lawsuit accusing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission of racial discrimination. In the lawsuit, filed last month, Tyson and Regina Bates claim the commission is deliberately blocking their chances of buying Torrence-Lytle School by...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Officials charged a Wisconsin man with a federal hate crime in the series of intimidation and threats that targeted at least one Puerto Rican neighbor and eight Black residents in his apartment complex. According to CNN, Milwaukee County resident William McDonald faces a federal charge of “willfully injuring, intimidating, or...
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is petitioning a court to dismiss a criminal case against two U.S. Park Police officers who shot and killed an unarmed motorist in 2017. Officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard shot and killed Bijan Ghaisar after a car chase through...
The family Bijan Ghaisar, who was killed by U.S. Park Police during a traffic stop in 2017, is asking the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute the officers involved, after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares dropped the case. Miyares filed to have the case against officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard...
We Own This City, an HBO Max miniseries out April 25, about a Baltimore Police Department (BPD) task force unit that went rogue, highlights some of the biggest concerns with modern policing in America. Adapted from former Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s 2021 book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops, and Corruption , the show chronicles the rise and fall of one of the most shocking instances of police corruption in Baltimore’s history.
An MS-13 gang leader has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in orchestrating, directing and participating in several killings in Maryland and Virginia. Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno, 24, of El Salvador, helped lead a local MS-13 clique based in Langley Park, Maryland. In a news release announcing the sentencing, the Justice Department said the group also trafficked drugs and shook down local businesses for so-called “rent” — the price of operating in gang territory.
A Washington state education leader has been selected as the Washoe County School District’s next superintendent. If she formally accepts, Susan Enfield will be the district's fifth superintendent in the past 10 years.
The post Seattle-area school leader chosen as next Washoe County schools superintendent appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
