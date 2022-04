Viola Davis has responded to criticism of her portrayal of Michelle Obama in the new Showtime drama The First Lady.Davis has been accused of exaggeratedly pursing her lips while playing the former First Lady in the show. One viewer called her depiction “unnecessary and borderline insulting”.The Oscar winner has since said it is “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work”.Speaking to BBC News, she acknowledged that criticism is an “occupational hazard” for actors, saying: “How do you move on from the hurt, from failure? But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO