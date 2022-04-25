Late rally falls shy by one run as Diamond Hogs fall to Texas AM

So close.

Arkansas baseball nearly had it. The Diamond Hogs plated five runs in the eighth inning of Sunday’s series finale against Texas A&M, but the Aggies held on by a lone run to clinch the three-game set, 11-10 .

Arkansas trailed 11-5 heading to the eighth before Cayden Wallace homered to lead off the inning. Chris Lanzilli added another with an RBI single three batters later. Peyton Stovall followed with an RBI single, as well. The Diamond Hogs had nobody out still when Dylan Leach plated two two batters after Stovall.

Jacob Palisch struck out three straight Arkansas batters, however, to end things in the inning with Jalen Battles stuck on third base. Arkansas went down 1-2-3 in the ninth to end things and give the Aggies the series win.

Thanks to Georgia’s Sunday loss to LSU, however, Arkansas (31-9, 12-6) maintained its position in second place in the SEC. The Hogs are five games back of the No. 1 team in the nation, Tennessee.

Arkansas plays a one-off game Tuesday against Central Arkansas in North Little Rock before returning to Fayetteville on Friday for a three-game set against Ole Miss.