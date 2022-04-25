Town of Windsor Museums Seek Artists for Upcoming Community Art Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Paintings by George Morrison have been made into USPS Forever Stamps in recognition of his influence on the American art scene. Morrison will be joining the likes of Andy Warhol, Andrew Wyeth, Ruth Asawa, and other influential artists who have been honored with these stamps. “He would have been delighted, just ecstatic that he was chosen for this because he was a big fan of stamps—he liked collecting them,” said Morrison’s son, Briand, in an interview with ARTnews. “He would save the stamps he got when people sent him letters.” The Chippewa artist was born...

