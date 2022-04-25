Public Safety Blotter Articles

A police officer who questionably arrested a high school student on "terrorizing" charges cannot be sued in connection with the incident, a federal court recently ruled. But the decision making that official—along with a fiery dissenting opinion—shows how some facets of criminal justice reform do not have to be partisan.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A juvenile known to slain 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a relative of Lily’s.The...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
A Gainesville man was killed after driving away from a pursuing Georgia State Patrol trooper and striking another vehicle head-on after suspected street racing, according to authorities. Rhyan Coley Davis, 37, of Gainesville, succumbed to his injuries after a wreck Saturday, April 23, in northeast Georgia. Another man, Qayyim Yah...
Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California home. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Residents of Washington, D.C., experienced another violent week, what the district's police chief is calling an "unacceptable" rise in violent crime. A sniper recently took aim near a school, injuring four people, including a 12-year-old girl. There was also an officer-involved shooting in a residential area and at the Peruvian Ambassador's residence.
Police say the theft of a blue plaque commemorating a black man who drowned after being hounded by officers is a hate crime.The memorial to David Oluwale was taken from Leeds Bridge hours after it was unveiled in the city centre, close to the spot where he died in the River Aire in 1969.The plaque read: “A British citizen, he came to Leeds from Nigeria in 1949 in search of a better life.“Hounded to his death near Leeds Bridge, two policemen were imprisoned for their crimes.”It’s appalling, but it demonstrates their weakness. Racist graffiti, theft, & criminal damage are the...
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police arrested a man at the Oakbrook Center Mall Tuesday night, following a retail theft that had officers swarming.
Police said the man was involved in a "property crime" at the mall. Further specifics were not immediately learned.
This is just the latest incident at the high-end mall.
On Dec. 23, the mall was locked down after a shooting that wounded four people. An officer at Nordstrom heard shots around 5:45 p.m. that evening and went outside the store to find two people shooting at each other, who then ran into the store, police said.
One of the suspected shooters, a man in his 30s, was shot "three to four times," Police Chief James Kruger said. He underwent surgery Thursday night.
Three other people were also shot. Two women in their 40s were shot one time. A woman in her 20s was also shot one time. Another woman in her 20s fractured her ankle while running from the shooting, the police chief said.
Two men – Steve L. Lane, 29, and Tyran Williams, 32 – were charged in the December shooting.
Meanwhile, a family was robbed this past Sunday outside the Nieman Marcus store at the mall.
