Monica Swahn of Kennesaw State University Talks about the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services

Resuscitation quality improvement programs empower telecommunicators to help improve out-of-hospital cardiac arrest outcomes. DALLAS – A new suite of telecommunicator CPR (T-CPR) training and education programs designed for the first first responders in a sudden cardiac arrest emergency is now available from RQI Partners, the partnership between the American Heart Association® (Association) and Laerdal Medical (Laerdal), to help improve cardiac arrest survival rates in communities nationwide. RQI® Telecommunicator CPR (RQI T-CPR) has expanded to three program and learning tiers, marking a first-ever milestone, and offering emergency communications centers and telecommunicators access to more tailored and cost-effective solutions.

EDUCATION ・ 15 HOURS AGO