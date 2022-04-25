ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Q&A: Meet the CEO who wants to use CO2 to store power

eenews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaudio Spadacini spoke from the BNEF Summit in New York City, where his company, Energy...

www.eenews.net

Footwear News

Former Zappos Exec Jeff Espersen Joins Orva E-commerce Company

Click here to read the full article. Veteran footwear merchant Jeff Espersen has been named EVP and chief merchandising officer at Orva, the New York-based digital retail company. Espersen most recently was GM and chief merchant at Zappos.com, where he spent more than 12 years leading the merchandising team before exiting in early March amid a leadership change at the online giant. In his newly created position at Orva, Espersen is tasked with overseeing the e-commerce platform’s merchandising strategy, primarily for its soft-line businesses including shoes, accessories and clothing. Abe Shalom, president of Orva, said in a statement, “The addition of Jeff in...
BUSINESS
eenews.net

Wall Street faces key votes on new fossil fuel financing

Investors at four major U.S. banks will get the chance this week to tell the firms’ top brass what they think of the lenders’ continued financing of new fossil fuel production. Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are scheduled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

B2B Sourcing Platform BuyHive Launches in US, UK

BuyHive, a Hong Kong-based B2B global sourcing platform, announced Monday it had launched local operations in markets in the U.S. and U.K. According to a news release, BuyHive hopes to support the sourcing and procurement needs for a fast-growing base of third-party sellers. The company recently debuted its global Expert Sourcing Network, which lets American and European sellers hire local experts in all major Asian countries for their sourcing.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Why CEOs and Thought Leaders Should Post on LinkedIn

Jennifer Rotner, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Baltimore, is founder and CEO of both Elite Authors, a professional publishing service for independent authors, and Elite Editing, a full-service firm that offers comprehensive editing and writing solutions for companies of all sizes. We asked Jennifer why business leaders should leverage the benefits of publishing thought leadership content on LinkedIn. Here's what she shared:
BALTIMORE, MD
Vice

When Police Do Marketing for Surveillance Tech Companies

A cop holds a drone aloft just as it's about to take flight. The words “AI-pilot assistance for your flying supercomputer,” flash across the screen. Bassy electronic music plays. These are the opening moments of a promotional video made by Skydio, a California-based drone company that sells to...
CHULA VISTA, CA
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
International Business Times

U.S. Charges Archegos Owner Hwang, Former CFO Halligan With Fraud

Federal prosecutors have charged Archegos Capital Management owner Bill Hwang and the family office's former chief financial officer, Patrick Halligan, with racketeering and fraud, according to an indictment released on Wednesday. Prosecutors said that Hwang and Halligan "corrupted the operations and activities" and activities of the family office to manipulate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Verge

Lapsus$ hackers breached T-Mobile’s systems and stole its source code

The Lapsus$ hacking group stole T-Mobile’s source code in a series of breaches that took place in March, as first reported by Krebs on Security. T-Mobile confirmed the attack in a statement to The Verge, and says the “systems accessed contained no customer or government information or other similarly sensitive information.”
TECHNOLOGY
eenews.net

Supreme Court rejects World Bank coal case

The Supreme Court today turned down an appeal from a fishing community to review its lawsuit that seeks to hold an arm of the World Bank liable for environmental damage from a coal-fired power plant in India. Justices declined to take up the Indian villagers’ request to hear Budha Ismail...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Amazon follows Walmart’s lead reaching new shoppers in India

Amazon’s dominance in e-commerce is unparalleled, but traditional retailer Walmart has been gaining ground for years. That script was flipped in India last week, as Amazon followed in the footsteps of a Walmart-owned domestic rival to enter the burgeoning social-commerce space by making a small acquisition. Amazon’s delayed entry...
BUSINESS
eenews.net

Oil prices may not drop even as companies drill more

Oil production is set to grow later this year, but it may not fully cure the price spikes caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, analysts and company executives said last week. Customer spending in North America is likely to increase by over 35 percent this year, Halliburton Co. CEO...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Hewlett Packard Enterprise used AI driven data to help accelerate Covid-19 vaccine research

CEO Antonio Neri: “We made available our systems and our patents to be able to process that data at the speed that was required.”. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | CA Notice at Collection and Privacy Notice | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Ad Choices.
ENGINEERING
Washington Examiner

The power and purpose of patents

Patents are one of the greatest assets in our society. Patents, however, are also constantly under attack. Patents are labeled by people that would like to use them (or use them for free) as impediments. In fact, whole studies have been produced by think tanks quantifying these costs. At the same time, these same studies have ignored the benefits of patents. Given that Tuesday is World Intellectual Property Day, it's a good day to reflect on those benefits.
LAW

