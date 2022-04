At Who What Wear, we’re big fans of Cartier’s Women Initiative, which is an annual program that aims to empower female impact entrepreneurs. Each year, it awards a group of business owners from around the world grants to further their companies. As someone who has attended a few of the award ceremonies over the years, I am always astounded at the difference this group of dynamic women is making, whether it’s a company that delivers blood on demand (within 55 minutes any time of day or night!) to hospitals in need in sub-Saharan Africa or a business that empowers under-resourced youth to get access to loans and resources for higher education.

