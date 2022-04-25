Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Amy D. Roy, William T. Davison,, Robert A. Skinner, Ropes, Gray LLP
Amy Roy and Robert Skinner are partners, William T. Davison is counsel, and Brooke Cohen and Rachel Scholz-Bright are associates at Ropes & Gray LLP. This post is based on their Ropes & Gray memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by...

Litigation Risks Posed by “Greenwashing” Claims for ESG Funds

AI Oversight Is Becoming a Board Issue

Avi Gesser and Bill Regner are partners and Anna R. Gressel is an associate at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. This post is based on a Debevoise & Plimpton memorandum by Mr. Gresser, Mr. Regner, Ms. Gressel, and Lily Coad. As more businesses adopt artificial intelligence (AI), directors on many corporate...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen, White House say World Bank needs major 'reboot'

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a top White House adviser called for major reforms at the World Bank on Thursday, saying the seven-decade-old multilateral development bank was not built to address multiple and overlapping global crises. Yellen told reporters that both the World Bank...
7 Best Vanguard Funds for Beginner Investors

New to investing? Buy any of these Vanguard ETFs to kickstart your portfolio. Seven top Vanguard funds for beginning investors. Beginner investors would do well sticking to a passive investment approach. Research shows that most retail investors and even professional active fund managers often fail to beat a simple index fund over the long run. While active stock picking can be a fun hobby and lead to high returns, keeping investments simple, diversified and low cost is often the easiest and most reliable method of building real long-term wealth. For that role, Vanguard's current lineup of exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, is ideal. Founded by the legendary investor Jack Bogle, Vanguard has become known for its accessible, low-cost, investor-friendly funds. With a history of prioritizing investor education and fee reductions, Vanguard ETFs are an excellent choice for any beginner investor. Here's a list of the seven best Vanguard funds to start your investment portfolio with.
Chinese markets continue to see foreign investment outflows in April

(Reuters) - Overseas investors extended their selling of Chinese shares into April, after dumping them in the previous month, on mounting worries about the impact of prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns, growth and the fallout of the Ukraine-Russia war. Foreign investors have sold a net $1.01 billion worth of Chinese equities so...
SEC 2022 Examination Priorities

Ranah Esmaili is partner, Victoria Anglin is managing associate, and Marie Fang is an associate at Sidley Austin LLP. This post is based on a Sidley memorandum by Ms. Esmaili, Ms. Anglin, Ms. Fang, Chuck Daly, Laurin Blumenthal Kleiman, and Elizabeth Shea Fries. On March 30, 2022, the U.S. Securities...
Revealing webs of inequities rooted in slavery, woven over centuries

A report issued Tuesday by a committee appointed by Harvard President Larry Bacow and led by legal scholar and historian Tomiko Brown-Nagin details the University’s deep connections to slavery in the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries and to legacies of slavery well into the 20th century. It also illuminates how those ties “powerfully shaped Harvard” and suggests a range of actions the University can take to help “ameliorate the persistent educational and social harms that human bondage caused to descendants, to the campus community, and to surrounding cities, the Commonwealth, and the nation.” Harvard has pledged to provide long-term funding to address the initiative’s findings.
Goldman Execs are Paying Themselves a Cut of the Bank's Private Funds

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
