Tape storage never went away for big data storage companies but you'd be forgiven for not being familiar with the tech as a PC gamer in 2022. We've since moved onto much, much faster technologies for our gaming PCs, the likes of NVMe SSDs. But tape isn't dead, far from it—it's actually been a record year for tape storage sales, reportedly spurred on by fear of cyber attack.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO