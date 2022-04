The Lil Durk look-alike that 6ix9ine featured in a video in order to taunt Durk about King Von's death now claims that he was ambushed by Tekashi and his crew. In an Instagram Live video that was posted on Tuesday (April 26), Perkio, a young man who has become known for his striking resemblance to Lil Durk, has come forth with his side of the story regarding a video that was previously posted by 6ix9ine. The Lil Durk look-alike explained to his 280,000 followers that he was simply expecting to meet up with a YouTuber who wanted to link up when 6ix9ine and the group of people he was with pulled up on him. Perkio says that he was totally uncomfortable with the situation and didn't want any part of the Lil Durk trolling session that the "Giné" rapper was looking to accomplish.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO