34 Shot in LA in One Week; Covid Test Results Faked; Sacramento Shootout Involved Gang Dispute; Cal Pension Fund Takes Hit Along with Netflix

By Association of Deputy District Attorneys
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDMV's license-revocation hearings run unconstitutionally. The Court of Appeal for this district on Friday declared unconstitutional the system under which one person acts as both the hearing officer and an advocate for the Department of Motor Vehicles at a hearing to determine if the driver's license of a person arrested for...

TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Motorious

California Reveals Its ICE Ban

It’s not like Washington state’s ban, but it’s definitely trying to keep up…. The California Air Resources Board has made a proposal to achieve Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order to eliminate the sale of internal combustion engines in the state by 2035. It’s a bold strategy, one we’re not sure will work out so great, but considering what short attention spans most people seem to have, they might even forget all about it by then.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

White House Seeks Expanded Powers to Detect, Destroy Threatening Drones

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said Monday it is seeking expanded powers from Congress to detect and disable threatening drones, including asking for new authority to protect airports and for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other government departments. Congress in 2018 expanded the authority of the Justice Department and...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Quest for equity in marijuana sales front and center in N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey legislators have received more than 700 applications for recreational marijuana dispensaries. The state says it is prioritizing residents who have been most impacted by the war on drugs.CBS2's Ali Bauman takes a look at what it will take to achieve equity in the cannabis industry.Hasniah el-Amin is a serial entrepreneur. The New Jersey native has her hand in half a dozen businesses, including Buddah Bowls in Belleville.But el-Amin's life looked very different eight years ago, when the then-24-year-old was arrested in Newark."We got pulled over. They said they smelled marijuana. They searched the car and...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS LA

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19.Her office announced Tuesday that Harris testes positive in both rapid and PCR tests. However, she has so far been asymptomatic. Harris spent several days in California last week. She and her husband, Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, have a home in Brentwood. Harris took part in a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Brentwood and visited Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County. She also traveled up to San Francisco for an event. It's unclear how or when she may have contracted the disease. She has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or First Lady Jill Biden, the statement read.Last month, Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19. 
BRENTWOOD, CA

