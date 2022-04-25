ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Uncertain rainfall hinders soil health investment in much of sub-Saharan Africa

Nature.com
 2 days ago

A farmer's decision whether to use fertilizer is complicated in rainfed areas because the resulting yield gains vary greatly depending on rainfall, temperatures, soil conditions and many other factors. Farmers on about 25% of sub-Saharan Africa's rainfed maize-growing land face an unacceptably high likelihood that this productivity-enhancing input will not pay...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

World Bank speeds Africa’s COVID vaccination

World Bank Group, Washington DC, USA. Thomas Bollyky and colleagues suggest ways in which the World Bank could accelerate vaccination in Africa (see Nature 603, 788–792; 2022). Such initiatives are in fact already under way. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Recycling needed to meet Europe's green metals needs-study

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The European Union is likely to suffer severe shortfalls in lithium, rare earths and other metals needed to cut carbon emissions, but recycling could help plug the gap from 2040, according to a study released on Monday. The issue has become even more critical due...
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

We Need Root and Branch Change to Tackle Deforestation Head-On

Many governments made grandiose commitments when addressing deforestation at COP26. Nonetheless, revelations from the start of 2022 show that the destruction and exploitation of these critical biomes continue apace. Source: National Geographic/Youtube. There are many, often interlinked reasons why that’s the case. And we need root and branch change to...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The EU needs a nutrient directive

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. The EU needs an integrated nutrient directive that regulates the agricultural application of nitrogen and phosphorus to prevent ecosystem degradation and support the Farm to Fork initiative. This directive must go beyond the current, inadequate regulations by considering nutrient balances and accounting for regional differences.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

German-Funded Consortium to Develop 'Battery Passport' for Europe

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German-funded consortium of carmakers and battery producers, including BMW, Umicore and BASF, is to develop a "battery passport" that traces the content and carbon footprint of batteries in Europe, Germany's economy ministry said on Monday. The consortium of 11 partners has received 8.2 million euros ($8.78...
WORLD
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Nature.com

Development and validation of questionnaire to assess exposure of children to enteric infections in the rural northwest Ethiopia

In areas where children have multiple environmental exposures to enteric pathogens, identifying the sources of exposure by measuring external and internal exposures to enteric pathogens and complementing by questionnaire and observational checklist to capture behaviors resulting risk of exposure is critical. Accordingly, this study was conducted to design valid and reliable questionnaire to assess behaviors and environmental conditions resulting exposure to enteric pathogens in the rural northwest Ethiopia. We began with a thorough exploration of relevant literature to understand the theoretical framework on the research objectives to identify variables to highlight what the questionnaire is measuring. We then generated items in each domain that can effectively address the study objectives and we refined and organized the items in a suitable format. Then after, we conducted face and content validity by involving experts on the research subject. After pre-testing a pre-final version of the instrument generated in the content validity study, we conducted a pilot study in 150 randomly selected rural households to test the internal consistency reliability. We used content validity ratio (CVR), item-level content validity index (I-CVIs), scale-level content validity index (S-CVI/UA), and modified kappa statistics to measure content validity of items. Moreover, we used agreement and consistency indices (i.e., Cronbach's alpha) to assess the internal consistency of items. The content validity test result showed that theÂ value of CVR was 0.95, I-CVIs was 0.97, and modified kappa was 0.97 for the whole items, indicating all the items are appropriate. The scale-level content validity index (S-CVI/UA) was 0.95 for the whole items indicating the agreement among judges to each items is higher. The internal consistency reliability test result indicated that Cronbach's alpha for the pre-final version of the pre-final tool was 0.85, indicating the strong reliability of the tool. The final version of the questionnaire was, therefore, prepared with 8 dimensions and 80 items. In this study, we designed valid and reliable questionnaire to assess behaviors and environmental conditions that result high risk of exposure to enteric infections in rural settings. The questionnaire can be used as a tool in the rural settings of developing countries with some amendments to account local contexts. However, this questionnaire alone does not measure exposure of children to enteric infections. It only complements external and internal exposure assessments.
HEALTH
Reuters

Indonesia's Pertamina aims to double geothermal capacity -CEO

TOMOHON, Indonesia, April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state energy firm PT Pertamina aims to double its geothermal capacity by around 2027-2028, which might cost an estimated $4 billion, as the country tries to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels, executives said on Monday. The Indonesian government is keen to tap...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A hybrid machine learning approach for estimating the water-use efficiency and yield in agriculture

This paper introduces the narrow strip irrigation (NSI) method and aims to estimate water-use efficiency (WUE) and yield in apple orchards under NSI in the Miandoab region located southeast of Lake Urmia using a machine learning approach. To perform the estimation, a hybrid method based on an adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS) and seasons optimization (SO) algorithm was proposed. According to the irrigation and climate factors, six different models have been proposed to combine the parameters in the SO-ANFIS. The proposed method is evaluated on a test data set that contains information about apple orchards in Miandoab city from 2019 to 2021. The NSI model was compared with two popular irrigation methods including two-sided furrow irrigation (TSFI) and basin irrigation (BI) on benchmark scenarios. The results justified that the NSI model increased WUE by 1.90Â kg/m3 and 3.13Â kg/m3, and yield by 8.57% and 14.30% compared to TSFI and BI methods, respectively. The experimental results show that the proposed SO-ANFIS has achieved the performance of 0.989 and 0.988 in terms ofÂ R2Â criterion in estimating WUE and yield of NSI irrigation method, respectively. The results confirmed that the SO-ANFIS outperformed the counterpart methods in terms of performance measures.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Role of trade agreements in the global cereal market and implications for virtual water flows

Understanding the dynamics of food trade, which involves a corresponding virtual trade in environmental resources, is relevant for its effects on the environment. Among the socioeconomic factors driving the international food market, trade agreements play a significant yet poorly understood role in facilitating access to worldwide trade. Focusing on the global trade of grain from 1993Â toÂ 2015, we investigate the role of trade agreements in activating new linkages and increasing traded volumes and their environmental implications. Through a data-driven approach, we show that the activation of a trade agreement among countries induces a more than six-fold increase in the probability of establishing a new link. Also, the presence of a trade agreement over time, not just its activation, relates to a more stable market since it reduces the probability of link deactivation by more than half. The trade links covered by agreements show larger flows and smoother inter-annual fluctuations. Furthermore, trade agreements encourage the development of more water-efficient flows by stimulating the exchange of crops with high water productivity values. The average economic water productivity of crops traded under trade agreements increases by 62% when considering total virtual water and even by 93% when focusing on blue water.
AGRICULTURE
scitechdaily.com

Validating Models for Next-Generation Fusion Power Plants

According to recent simulations and analysis, the flagship fusion facility of the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) might serve as the model for an economically appealing next-generation fusion pilot plant. The pilot plant could be the next step in the United States toward collecting the fusion power that powers the sun and stars on Earth as a safe and clean source of power for producing energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

One Health: new evaluation framework launched

Shanghai Jiao Tong University–The University of Edinburgh One Health Center, Shanghai, China. Shanghai Jiao Tong University–The University of Edinburgh One Health Center, Shanghai, China. Le-Fei Han. Shanghai Jiao Tong University–The University of Edinburgh One Health Center, Shanghai, China. Geoff Simm. Shanghai Jiao Tong University–The University of Edinburgh...
WORLD
Phys.org

Understanding the climate effects of grazing agriculture

The Great Plains in the United States are well known for a rich history and expansive grasslands. This region is synonymous with ranchers herding cattle across the plains and a valuable resource for a growing population. Today, that work continues. Huge tracts of prairie still support livestock, especially cattle. The...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Human activity is leading to more disasters-UN report

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Human activity is contributing to an increasing number of disasters, with 350 and 500 medium-sized or large disasters a year occurring globally in the past two decades and more frequent events expected, according to a UN report. The number of disasters - many of them...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The neural basis of weight control and obesity

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. According to the World Health Organization's report, approximately 13% of the world's adult population was obese, and 39% was overweight in 2016. The worldwide prevalence of obesity nearly tripled between 1975 and 20161. Overconsumption of calorie-dense foods and a sedentary lifestyle are two main drivers of the global obesity epidemic. Despite obvious causes of obesity, our efforts to combat obesity have been unsuccessful. To effectively treat obesity, we need to understand how our body maintains a normal weight and what pathological processes disrupt weight control mechanisms.
HEALTH

