Dighton, MA

Dighton Historical Society Plant Sale

reportertoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is time to enjoy our gardens by planting flowers and vegetables. The...

reportertoday.com

Patriot Ledger

The South Shore was once filled with antique stores. Fewer now, but a renewed interest.

Amber Waterhouse of Waterhouse, an antique and decor store in Hingham, started antiquing while in high school in the early 1980s. She would take trips to browse for antiques with her mom, and her grandparents' affinity for them was an added bonus. "(I love) that (antiques are) handmade, the quality of craftsmanship, the materials they use, the finish... the design...beautifully, thoughtfully designed pieces," Waterhouse said. ...
HINGHAM, MA
Power 95.9

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
WUPE

Know When You Can Mow in Massachusetts!

Spring is here, grass is beginning to grow, and before you know it people will be out mowing lawns. I remember when I lived in Pittsfield, I was woken up once by a neighbor mowing his lawn. I looked at the clock and saw that it was around 6:30am. First I swore. Then I tried to get back to sleep. And then I started wondering if there were rules about mowing your lawn too early (or too late). Obviously during the summer it gets real hot, and most people don’t want to be mowing lawns in the scorching afternoon sun, so the coolest times to mow are early or late in the day. But, are there rules about how early or late you can do it?
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Pet Project: These cats, dogs, rats, guinea pigs and hamsters are available for adoption at shelters in Massachusetts on April 24

Through Pet Project MassLive showcases pets available for adoption at shelters at rescue organizations across Massachusetts. With the participation of the shelters listed below, many animals should be able to find a permanent home. Pets are adopted daily so please contact the shelter directly if you are interested in an animal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Herald News

Mayor in prison, ATVs on Fall River streets, and more: ICYMI

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the start of a brand new week! Let’s get you caught up to start this week right. It may have been vacation week for kids at school, but the news never takes a break. Last week was chock full of events, not least of which was the incarceration of onetime Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia, who officially began his six-year prison term for fraud and corruption on Friday. We also covered the steps Fall River is taking to address illegal ATVs on the road, a brewing tiff between veterans groups, and more. See what you may have missed, right here.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Plymouth Haunted Museum Investigated on TV’s ‘Portals to Hell’

Some of the ghosts of Plymouth, Massachusetts have a starring role in the latest episode of the Travel Channel’s hit paranormal series Portals to Hell. The episode, which premiered Saturday on Travel Channel and on the Discovery+ app, features an investigation of Plymouth’s Taylor Trask Museum, which actually is two different buildings: the 1725 Taylor House, and the 1894 Trask Museum.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Live 95.9

This Pittsfield Grocery Store’s Pickup Service is Outstanding: A+ Service

One thing that my family started taking advantage of since we've been propelled into the pandemic is placing our grocery orders online and then taking my car to the store and having the order delivered right to my vehicle. One grocery store that I frequent is Stop & Shop in Pittsfield. Both the Merrill Road and Dan Fox Drive locations have always offered excellent service to me and my family. I live closer to the Merrill road location so naturally, I do most of my shopping there.
PITTSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick collecting donations of unused plastic Easter eggs

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Parks and Recreation Department said Tuesday it will be collecting unused plastic Easter eggs for the next two weeks. There will be donation bins at locations around the city until May 13. Anyone that has left over eggs from Easter can donate them...
WARWICK, RI

