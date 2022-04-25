ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ProfitSword announces adoption of its technology by Castlerock Asset Management

By Tatiana Rokou
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TENN - ProfitSword, a premier hospitality business intelligence and data integration platform, has announced the adoption of its industry-leading budgeting and performance forecasting technology by Castlerock Asset Management. Specializing in the development and management of distinctive hospitality-based properties, Castlerock Asset Management with its deploying of ProfitSword technology can now benefit...

