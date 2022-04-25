ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewing NYC Archives: April 25, 2022

By Matt Coneybeare
 2 days ago

96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
The Independent

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job?Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation.One of Hochul’s first big decisions as governor was to appoint Benjamin, then a state senator, after she took over from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last summer rather than face impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.Her leading opponents in both the...
ELECTIONS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
NPR

A 2nd Amazon warehouse on Staten Island begins voting on a union

Can an upstart, independent union stage back-to-back victories? More Amazon workers on Staten Island are answering that question with a vote this week. Roughly 1,500 warehouse workers have a say in this latest election. NPR's Andrea Hsu has been covering this and joins us now. Good morning, Andrea. ANDREA HSU,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Fight to rename Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge moves forward

NEW YORK -- There's an update in the fight to rename the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.A bill was introduced more than a year ago in Albany to restore the bridge's original name -- the Tappan Zee.On Monday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers prevented the bill from being held in the Transportation Committee. This will allow it to move to the floor of the Assembly for a vote. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had the bridge renamed after his father back in 2018. Lawmakers said the move was done without the public's input. Calls to restore the name grew even louder once Andrew...
POLITICS
103.9 The Breeze

Do Tenants Have The Legal Right To Organize In New York State?

Lately, we've heard a lot lately about workers at Starbucks and Amazon organizing, but what about tenants. Do residents of a rental building or community have the legal right to organize meetings to discuss their shared issues with landlords? The New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued guidance to law enforcement officers around the state about tenants' rights.
ADVOCACY
News 12

Tolls on Hudson Valley bridges set to rise on May 1

Tolls on bridges in the Hudson Valley are going up starting May 1. This includes the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle bridges. These new rates are part of the New York State Bridge Authority's four-year, phased-in toll revision which started in 2020. The Authority says signing...
HUDSON, NY

