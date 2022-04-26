Nassau County Games for the Physically Challenged to take place in June

The Nassau County Games for the Physically Challenged are back after two years.

Over 1,000 athletes will compete in the games at Mitchel Field Athletic Complex June 2 to June 4.

Competitors will come from across the state to Nassau County to participate in a weekend of athletic events alongside friends and family.

MORE: Athlete and Volunteer registration forms

News 12’s Danielle Campbell was at Henry Viscardi School in Albertson where she spoke to students who will be participating in the games.

Coach Joe Slaninka, of Henry Viscardi School, said he was "very excited to have the games back" in Nassau.

"Our kids are chomping at the bit to play. They have been practicing hard all spring," he said.

Victoria, a new player on the basketball team, is looking forward to competing.

"You can do whatever you want even if you are in a wheelchair," she said.

Further information about the games can be found here or email victorychallenge@nassaucountyny.gov